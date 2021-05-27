'They come in well-prepared, not like us': Former Pakistan captain lauds India's cricketing system

The depth of Indian cricket currently is immense. BCCI is sending the main team to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and a five-match Test series against the host nation. Moreover, they will send a second-string team, laden with white-ball specialists, to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is in July. This scenario bears testament to the power and success of the Indian cricketing system.

Former New Zealand pacer, while acknowledging the Indian system, recently said that world cricket needs India and lauded their attention to Test cricket. Responding to his statement, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt concurred, saying, they have their priorities in place.

"They have prioritized the right type of cricket. I always praise them for that and for their policy. They make children play three-day matches at the school level. Every newcomer representing the Indian team has a reasonable amount of experience. Someone would have already played 40 matches at the first-class level, someone else would have already played 50 and some 35. They come into the team on the back of loads of List A matches, the count usually being 60-70. More than that, twenty-twenty matches," stated Butt while speaking on his YouTube.

The 36-year-old also observed that the reason why Indian team players seem mature early on in their international careers is that they reach the top of going through the toil of domestic cricket. And in case someone is fast-tracked to international cricket, they show why.

"They come in well-prepared. After playing domestic cricket for 4-5 years. Very rarely there's an exceptional case where a player is brought into the team with few appearances (in the domestic circuit). Mostly, the players reach the top after going through a rigorous domestic cricket career. That is why you see the maturity in their players when they are playing. And when they bring a player into the team with little domestic level experience, you get to see why he's exceptional. Whether he progresses or is taken back to work on his game, that percentage is very less," remarked Butt.

Citing the Indian system's example, Butt also voiced strong criticism of Pakistan's cricketing system, saying they first rush them and then criticize them.

"Not us like, we have a big line of such players. When they do something in the U-19 level or in PSL, there is a lot of noise about that player and he is fast-tracked into the team. And then you find one person saying that the player's foot is not moving, while the other says he is not bringing his bat down on time. A third person says there is a gap and the fourth person says he does not belong to this level. He's then sent back down," Butt added.

Concluding his point, the southpaw declared that India's cricket is secure and that is why they can send two different teams for two different international tours.

"Domestic cricket holds a lot of value and it's important. That is why India's cricket is secure and they are capable of sending one team to England and the second one will go to Sri Lanka because they know they will win easily," commented Butt.

Lahore-born Butt played 33 Tests for his country, scoring 1889 runs at an average of 30.46. He lost his place in the side following the spot-fixing fiasco in England. Even after serving his punishment, Butt hasn't been able to make a comeback.