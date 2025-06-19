'They create their own realities. None are champions': SA coach attacks India, Australia, England; quashes 'Big 3' label

South Africa’s emphatic World Test Championship victory at Lord’s has done more than silence critics. As the Proteas returned home to a hero’s welcome at OR Tambo International Airport, head coach Shukri Conrad delivered a strong response to the narrative that his team had taken an easier route to the final. Proteas Test Coach Shukri Conrad reacts upon arriving with the rest of the team at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park (AFP)

Much of the pre-final chatter, particularly from sections of the Australian and UK media, questioned the Proteas’ credentials. Critics pointed to South Africa’s WTC fixtures, alleging they had not faced enough of the ‘Big Three’ – India, Australia, and England – to justify their place in the final. This, despite the Proteas having played India earlier in the WTC cycle.

Conrad, however, wasn’t interested in debating perceptions. “They create their own realities, and unfortunately, none of them are (Test) champions,” he told SportsBoom.co.za.

“We are the Test champions now, so I feel absolutely nothing about the top three. I don't believe that there is a top three.”

South Africa had not only reached the final with a seven-match unbeaten streak but also outplayed Australia in the title clash to earn the mace.

Never felt we were underdogs

Despite the disparity in experience – Australia fielded stalwarts like Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon, both of whom have crossed the 100-Test mark – South Africa never considered themselves underdogs. The Proteas’ squad, younger and far less experienced on paper, believed in their ability.

“We always felt that we belonged. We never even felt that we were underdogs in any of this. There's never a conversation that happened in any of our team talks,” said Conrad.

“Everybody dubbed Australia as the huge favourites, probably on the back of the experience more than anything else.

“I don't think we ever, ever felt that there is a big three. Only in their own minds is there a big three. We've never felt that there's a big three. We might not have played England or Australia in the build-up to the final, but we managed to play Australia in the final, and we wouldn't have wanted it any other way.”