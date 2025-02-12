'They deserve it more than Bangladesh': Sri Lanka's comeback win vs Australia triggers '10-team' Champions Trophy demand

Charith Asalanka led Sri Lanka to a remarkable 49-run victory over Australia in the first ODI on Wednesday, delivering a captain’s knock under immense pressure before the bowlers orchestrated a stunning collapse of the reigning world champions. Sri Lanka's players celebrate their victory at the end of the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia (AFP)

Defending a modest 215, Sri Lanka's bowlers ran riot, bundling out Australia for just 165 inside 34 overs. Maheesh Theekshana (4-40) led the charge, while Asitha Fernando set the tone with early wickets, ensuring the visitors never settled into their chase.

Asalanka, having already played a career-defining knock with the bat, chipped in with a crucial breakthrough, removing Alex Carey to further derail Australia’s hopes.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had found themselves in deep trouble at 55/5, and then 133-8, with their innings in tatters against Australia’s relentless pace attack. But Asalanka stood firm, crafting a magnificent 127, laced with 14 boundaries and five towering sixes.

His resilience was on full display as he shepherded the lower order, stitching a stadium-record ninth-wicket partnership of 79 with Eshan Malinga, who contributed just a single run off 26 deliveries.

Asalanka’s fightback ended when he fell to a well-disguised slower delivery from Sean Abbott (3/61), but by then, he had given Sri Lanka a total to fight with.

Australia’s response never gained momentum. Asitha Fernando removed both openers cheaply before the spinners took control. Dunith Wellalage made an immediate impact, dismissing Smith with his very first delivery.

With Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head rested ahead of the Champions Trophy, Australia struggled for firepower in the middle order.

Following Sri Lanka's brilliant win, the fans on X expressed their disappointment at the side not being in the upcoming Champions Trophy. Sri Lanka failed to qualify for the 8-team tournament; from Asia, hosts Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh have qualified.

Sri Lanka may not have qualified for the Champions Trophy, but they proved they could stand tall against the best. Last year, the side also defeated India 2-0 in a three-match series at home, with one match ending in a tie.