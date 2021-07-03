'They even changed their name from Daredevils to Capitals': Aaqib Javed compares Lahore Qalandars with IPL's DC and RCB

It's been six seasons since Lahore Qalandars have been playing the Pakistan Super League, but their best performance is a runner-up finish achieved in the 2020 edition of the PSL. This year, the Lahore Qalandars failed to make it to the knockouts, finishing second from bottom with 10 points from five matches.

The PSL may not be as old as the Indian Premier League, but there are those who see parallels between a side like Lahore Qalandars and IPL franchises like Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, including Aaqib Javed. Like the Capitals and RCB, the Qalandars too have boasted big match players in the past but have mostly underperformed. The Capitals and RCB have combined to make three IPL finals while the Qalandars have made it to the summit clash only once.

"This team (Lahore Qalandars) is such that I can't really say much. Fans are justified in their reaction. If you look at the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings are such big sides. Then there is Delhi… they even changed their name from Daredevils to Capitals but it's been 12 years that none of the three teams have been able to win the IPL," Javed told Cricket Pakistan.

In the first four editions of the PSL, the Qalandars finished at the bottom of the points table. There are reports that the owner of the franchise, the Rana brothers, are interested in selling the team. To this, Javed reacted with surprise, saying he is perplexed to see such a decision being taken.

"Sometimes things get stuck you know. It just so happens that some teams just cannot click. I don't understand that there is an investment worth million, there is so much commitment. How can someone just hand over the team saying, 'we are tired, please handle the team'. This is a professional world and not a joke," he said.