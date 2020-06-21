e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘They’re always watching over you’: Virat Kohli pens heart-warming message on Father’s Day

‘They’re always watching over you’: Virat Kohli pens heart-warming message on Father’s Day

The India cricket team, in a post shared an old image of him standing with his father, and asked his followers to be grateful for the love of their fathers.

cricket Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Prashant Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Prashant Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli writes a note on father’s day.
Virat Kohli writes a note on father’s day.(HT Collage)
         

Virat Kohli on Sunday took to Instagram to pen down a heart-warming message on Father’s Day. The India cricket team captain, in a post, shared an old image of him standing with his father, and asked his followers to be grateful for the love of their fathers. “This father’s day, I urge you all to be grateful for the love of your father but always look for your own path to move forward in life,” he wrote.

Also read: ‘I was on that edge, but I walked back’: Sreesanth opens up on depression and suicidal thoughts

“You’ll never have to look behind because they’re always watching over you whether they’re physically there or not. Happy father’s day,” Kohli added. 

Kohli is not the only cricketer to pay tributes to his father on Father’s Day. Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday also tweeted an old photo with his father Ramesh Tendulkar and said he always remembers his advice of being a good person.

“I shall always remember your invaluable advice to “Strive to be a good person first”. Thank you for everything,” he tweeted. 

 

 

India Cricket Team coach Ravi Shastri also took to Twitter and shared an image with his father. “My first Hero, my first Inspiration - My Dad #FathersDay,” he said along with the pic in the tweet.

India’s 2007 T20I World Cup-winning team member, Yusuf Pathan also tweeted a photo of his sons with his father. “Ayaan and Riyaan with Abba. I am lucky to have such a kind, caring, awesome father. This picture makes this Father’s day more special for me. Happy Father’s Day. #FathersDay,” he said in his tweet.

Several other sportstars including Women’s Hockey Team captain Rani Rampal and Saina Nehwal also paid tributes to their fathers to mark the occasion.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Amit Shah chairs meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi with LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal
Amit Shah chairs meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi with LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
Lost vision in one eye, suffered ‘torture’ by Congress: Pragya Thakur
Lost vision in one eye, suffered ‘torture’ by Congress: Pragya Thakur
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In