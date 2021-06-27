'They were singing, 'In your head Kohli, Kohli'': Wagner on reason behind Kohli's 'shush' celebration during WTC final

The crowd in England can be very cordial and at the same time very challenging for the touring sides. In the past, many cricketers and teams have copped heat from the fans in the stands during matches in England and the World Test Championship (WTC) final was no different for Virat Kohli and India. Ask New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner, who can vouch for it.

The pacer disclosed the meaning behind Kohli's 'shush finger' celebrations during the summit clash in Southampton. While speaking during a press conference organized by New Zealand cricket, Wagner said that the crowd was trying to get under Kohli's skin by singing, 'In your head Kohli, in your head,' to the tune of the famous Cranberries song 'Zombie'.

Left-arm pacer Wagner also said that the crowd had prepared a song for their opener Devon Conway. "Yes, the crowd started singing Zombie... They were singing, 'In your head Kohli, in your head Kohli, Kohli.' So they were trying to get under Kohli's skin a little bit and Kohli kept giving it around, giving them the shush fingers. Then there's a song going to Devon Conway sort of as a way of support, they started singing to him."

Wagner added that they had a bit of fun regarding the same on the way back home. "And in the changing room, and even on the plane, we suddenly started singing... I think Tim Southee had his phone out and Zombie started playing on his phone and everyone sort of laughed and started singing along the song a little bit," he said.

Left-arm pacer Wagner picked up three wickets in the Test, two in the first and one in the second innings. His third wicket, of Ravindra Jadeja, was the most important as he opened the floodgates for his team to wrap the lower order and set up the match in favour of his team. New Zealand eventually won the match by eight wickets in Southampton to emerge winner of the first-ever World Test Championship.