'They will fear him': Adam Gilchrist picks one player who 'should have a place’ in Australia's T20 World Cup playing XI

With Tim David being included in Australia's T20 World Cup squad, many fans and experts have hailed the move. Even legendary Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist feels the 26-year-old should have a place in Aaron Finch's playing XI. Speaking to the ICC, the former player said, "Tim David should have a place in that XI".

"His power and the way he has taken it on...and seeing what we have seen from him over the last 18 months all around the world, it is really in all different conditions and they (opposition teams) will fear him coming in. It is a role that Australia have never really tried to fill, having someone who knows they are only going to get 15 or 20 balls (to make an impact)", he further added.

Also Read | Shahid Afridi says Pakistan ‘don’t have a player' like India's Hardik Pandya in T20Is

David made his debut for Australia in the ongoing T20I series vs India and only managed scores of 18 and two in the opening two games. In the third match, he hammered a half-century despite India winning the game to secure a 2-1 victory in the series.

If included in Finch's playing XI, it will mark a huge rise for David, who represented Singapore in 2019 and 2020. But with his limelight performances recently, he has booked his tickets to the T20 World Cup and is expected to replace Marcus Stoinis in the middle order. Speaking about Stoinis, Gilchrist said, "Marcus Stoinis seems to be the man under pressure at the moment. But I think Tim David should have a place in that XI. Unfortunately that best XI is going to have 12 players in it and I don’t know who I am going to leave out."

Adam Gilchrist’s Australia XI for T20 World Cup: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Tim David, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON