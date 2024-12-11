'They will score combined total of 25': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma 'struggle' in nets as video hit with major backlash

India's batting stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are enduring a rough patch in the longest format. While Rohit registered single-digit scores across both innings of the Adelaide Test against Australia, Kohli did show signs of return to form with a century in Perth but failed to make a mark in the pink-ball Test. While Rohit scored 3 and 6 across the two innings in Adelaide, Kohli, too, was dismissed in single figures in the first innings, scoring 7, before departing on 11 in the second. Virat Kohli (L) and Rohit Sharma during net session on Tuesday(X)

Both players have been under the scanner since the start of India's home season in August; Rohit registered only one half-century across five Tests at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand, and so did Kohli. Consequently, the pressure is rising on both senior batters to step up and make significant contributions with the bat, as India eye a place in the World Test Championship final.

On Tuesday, the duo took part in a net session in Adelaide as it prepares for the third Test in Brisbane; however, the video of their practice session has received backlash on social media. The fans expressed their dismay at the focus on the duo, with little to show in returns in the recent times; additionally, both players – and Rohit in particular – seemed to struggle finding the middle of the bat, which was also noticed by fans.

India, however, will look to make a strong comeback in Brisbane where the side wrote history in its previous Test tour Down Under. It was at the Gabba where India secured a famous 2-1 series win, registering its second-successive victory in Australia. Additionally, India also ended Australia's winning streak at the venue, which dated back to 1989.

While Kohli wasn't a part of the XI that achieved the famous win at Gabba in 2021, Rohit played under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy in the match.

