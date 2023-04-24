'They're trying to say farewell...': Dhoni's mind-numbing retirement remark post KKR win sends internet into overdrive

It has been almost a month since the IPL 2023 kicked off and the only discussion or debate or question that has remained constant throughout the last four weeks has been whether this is MS Dhoni final season in IPL. Neither of his Chennai Super Kings teammates or officials have spoken on the matter while his former colleagues in the league have been tired of speculating on the same as fans continue to question with each passing match. And for Dhoni, he has kept the suspense alive like always, teasing the fans with the topic almost after every match. Sunday was no different. Moments after CSK's win against Kolkata Knight Riders, Dhoni made a mind-numbing remark to send fans into overdrive.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chennai have been in a rampaging run in IPL 2023. Despite being down with injuries, Dhoni and the management has been able to identify the right replacements which has resulted in their five wins in seven matches so far to occupy the top of the table.

On Sunday, breathtaking performances from Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway and Shivam Dube guided CSK to a colossal total of 235 for four before the bowlers restricted KKR to 49 runs short of the target.

After the win, in the post-match presentation, Dhoni was asked about the invasion of CSK fans at the Eden Gardens which transformed KKR's den into a "sea of yellow", as described by Ravi Shastri and the captain's statement left fans emotional. He felt that fans had come in large number to bid him goodbye and hence he thanked the spectators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd,” he said.

This isn't the first time that Dhoni has hinted towards retirement in IPL. In the match against SRH, post the victory, Dhoni had admitted that he is “in the last phase of his career”, a statement that send shockwaves.

"All said and done, it's the last phase of my career, however long I play. After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, feels good to be here. The crowd has given us a lot of love and affection. Not getting enough chances to bat, but no complaints,” he had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON