Pune [India], : Ahead of the second Test against New Zealand at Pune, Indian team assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that batter Shubman Gill is fit enough to feature in the game. "Think he will be fine for this Test...": Indian assistant coach Ryan on Gill's status for Pune Test

Gill missed the first Test against the Kiwis at Bengaluru due to neck stiffness. His presence was missed as star batter Virat Kohli could not deliver runs at number three in the first innings and India lost the match by eight wickets, marking their first loss to Kiwis on home soil since 1988.

Speaking about Gill during the pre-match presser, Ryan said, "He looks so . He has a slight discomfort. He batted for a long in Bengaluru in the nets session. I think he will be fine for this Test."

Ryan said that the move to bring spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar to the squad for second and third Tests was not a "desperate measure", rather the team needs bowlers to turn away the ball from left-handers, with Kiwis having three frontline left-handed batters in skipper Tom Latham, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra.

"Definitely not a desperate measure . We have Axar Patel in the squad. We wanted to have someone who can take the ball away from the lefties. We want that option. It is good to see guys getting rewarded for Ranji trophy. We have a lot of faith in the spinners we have," said Ryan.

For the second and third Tests, Sundar has been added to the squad. This decision follows Sundar's outstanding performance in the ongoing Elite Group D Ranji Trophy match against Delhi. Sundar impressed with a remarkable 152 runs off 269 balls, featuring 19 fours and a six for Tamil Nadu. Batting at number three, a position different from his usual lower-middle-order slot, Sundar's innings was a pivotal moment in the match.

Known for his all-round abilities, Sundar has proven his worth both as a spinner and a batter. In his Test career, he has scored 265 runs in four Tests and six innings, boasting an impressive average of 66.25. His achievements include three fifties, with a top score of 96 not out.

Speaking about Rishabh Pant, who was hit in the knee in the same leg for which he underwent surgery, Ryan said Rishabh is looking good ahead of the match and expressed hope he will keep wickets in the match.

"He was having slight discomfort while running towards the end range of the movement of his knee while running. Fingers crossed he will be fine to keep wickets in the second Test," said Ryan.

During day two of the first Test, in NZ's first innings, Pant was hit on his right knee which forced him off the field during the 37th over. The ball delivered by Ravindra Jadeja turned, kept a little low and struck Pant on the leg where he had got the operation done. Dhruv Jurel kept wickets for the remainder of the innings. However, he returned to bat during Team India's second innings, scoring a brisk 99 in 105 balls, with nine fours and five sixes.

Ryan also said that there are no concerns around KL Rahul's batting form, saying that he looks in a great space.

"There is a fight for the spot . Sarfaraz was brilliant in the last game. I went to KL after the last game and asked how many balls you missed and he had not missed any. He is in good space but we will have to fit in seven players in six spots. So there is competition. There are no concerns about KL's form, he is batting well," said Ryan.

KL, meanwhile has had a massively inconsistent run in Tests since 2022, averaging just 25.70 in 12 Tests and 21 innings, in which he has made 514 runs. He has scored a century and three fifties, with best score of 101. However, his record since December 2023, from the series against South Africa, for which he made a return to the Test side after being dropped, has been slightly better. In six Tests since December 2023, he has scored 339 runs in six Tests and 10 innings at an average of 37.66, with a century and two fifties.

India squad for second and third Test against NZ: Rohit Sharma , Jasprit Bumrah , Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant , Dhruv Jurel , Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

