This Azharuddeen is more about T20 panache
- 26-year-old Mohammed Azharuddeen's 37-ball century is only behind Rishabh Pant’s 32-ball effort for Delhi in the tournament.
Kerala batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen, named after the former India skipper, shot into the national limelight on Wednesday night scoring the second-fastest century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.
The 26-year-old’s 37-ball century is only behind Rishabh Pant’s 32-ball effort for Delhi in the tournament. Azharuddeen finished on 137 not out from 54 balls with nine fours and 11 sixes, handing domestic giants Mumbai an eight-wicket defeat on their home turf at the Wankhede Stadium.
It was the joint third-fastest T20 century by an Indian, matching Yusuf Pathan’s knock for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in 2010. Rohit Sharma hit a 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in 2017. Chris Gayle’s 30-ball effort, in scoring 175 not out off 66 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in IPL 2013 is the fastest T20 century.
Azharuddeen, informs Kerala coach and former India pacer Tinu Yohannan, is the youngest eight siblings. His parents wanted to name him Ajmal but his eldest brother, an ardent fan of Azharuddin insisted that his youngest sibling must be named after the India star. He also wanted Azharuddeen to reach similar heights in cricket.
On Wednesday, Azharuddeen impressed with his clean striking, more timing than power. He got under the ball with full momentum of the body behind each shot.
So, where was he for so many years? What took so long for the player from Thalangara in north Kerala’s Kasaragod town to flourish?
Azharuddeen, who has come through the ranks in Kerala cricket, was spotted by Bijumon - he is now batting coach at the Kerala Cricket Academy (KCA) High Performance Centre in Alappuzha - at the district academy in Mutholi, Kottayam.
Around a decade ago, Bijumon was KCA head coach and his job included visiting the district academies. On one such trip to the Mutholi academy, Azharuddeen caught his eye.
“I played in a tennis ball match with the boys, which was more for fun. He was the one who impressed me. Talking to kids you get the vibe, you can feel the fire. I found that in Azhar, who was willing to learn, explore more about cricket. At that age, his mindset was also good,” says Bijumon.
A few years later, he was at the College Cricket Academy in Ernakulum where Bijumon was head coach and they have worked together since then.
Azharuddeen’s stature in an expanding Kerala cricket set-up continued to grow as he scored lot of runs for Kerala in the U-19 and U-23 levels. He broke into the Kerala Ranji team in 2015-16 following his performance in the under-23 CK Nayudu Trophy - a swashbuckling 153 against Maharashtra and a half-century against Vidarbha.
“Around that match against Maharashtra he had just lost his mother. He was very close to her, but he still managed to score a century. But he started missing his mother and his game dipped,” says Bijumon.
With Sanju Samson performing a similar role as ‘keeper-batsman in the Kerala team, Azharuddeen couldn’t seal a permanent spot in the team. Before Wednesday’s knock against Mumbai, he had just one century across formats, numbers that weren’t eye-popping, and the highest score of 47 in T20s.
“He was in the scene for the last four-five years but I feel he never got the right opportunity where he could express himself. This year we put him on top of the order so that he can play his natural game. That made a difference, gave him lot of freedom and that’s what you saw yesterday,” says Yohannan.
“He is a genuine timer of the ball, not a slogger; he can play with great ease, is good against pace and spin and can clear the straight and square boundaries very easily without using much power. For such kind of player, opening is the ideal spot,” he adds.
Bijumon, who has seen him play since his younger days, says he never tried to change his technique, and just focussed on “enhancing it”.
As he took the Mumbai attack apart, Azharuddeen kept smiling. That is another thing which comes naturally to the batsman, Yohannan and Bijumon say.
Yohannan is confident Wednesday’s innings “is going to be a life-changing knock for him with IPL auction coming (likely in February). Already many franchises have started discussing his name”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India cricketers Siraj, Sundar abused by Gabba crowd: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brisbane Test: Labuschagne ton takes Australia to 274 for 5 at stumps on Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It has been happening since 1932': Gavaskar highlights problem of India bowlers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natarajan sets unique record after making his Test debut in Brisbane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaw brutally trolled on Twitter after his throw hits India opener
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4th Test, Day 1 Highlights: Australia 274/5 at Stumps
- IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 1 Highlights: Marnus Labuschagne got to his century after Tea but lost his wicket soon. Natarajan also dismissed Wade just before completing his fifty. Paine and Green then batted the day out for Australia.
Arjun Tendulkar gets maiden wicket on Mumbai debut, video goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan Royals appoint new Group CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sreesanth tries to sledges Yashasvi Jaiswal, gets fitting reply from youngster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natarajan makes dream Test debut with two wickets in two overs - WATCH
- India vs Australia: The dream run continues for T Natarajan, who on Friday not only became India’s 300th Test cricketer but went on to make the occasion even special with his maiden Test wicket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Indians register highest brand value in IPL 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia - Can't question heart shown by Indian bowlers: Dasgupta
- Australia ended the day on 274/5 with skipper Tim Paine and Cameron Green sharing an unbeaten partnership that threatens to put the hosts in command of the match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Proteas coach Boucher wants legendary Kallis back in consulting team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I'm glad Waqar felt bad, now he will know how much it hurts: Mohammad Amir
- Mohammad Amir talked about the need to give players 'space' and the importance of putting an end to a scary environment in the Pakistan team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox