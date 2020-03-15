e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / This day that Year: VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid overcame adversity to topple the mighty Aussies

This day that Year: VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid overcame adversity to topple the mighty Aussies

A rampaging Australia under Steve Waugh headed to Kolkata for the second Test having thrashed India by 10 wickets in the first match in Mumbai. But at Eden Gardens, something surreal happened.

cricket Updated: Mar 15, 2020 13:41 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
VVS Laxman (left) and Rahul Dravid of India leave the field at the end of play after batting the entire day, after day four of the 2nd Test between India and Australia played at Eden Gardens.
VVS Laxman (left) and Rahul Dravid of India leave the field at the end of play after batting the entire day, after day four of the 2nd Test between India and Australia played at Eden Gardens.(Getty Images)
         

In arguably the greatest fightback in Test history, India had sealed a historic 171-run win over Australia, becoming only the third side in Test history to win after being forced to follow on, on this day in 2001.

A rampaging Australia under Steve Waugh headed to Kolkata for the second Test having thrashed India by 10 wickets in the first match in Mumbai.

Between August 1999 and February 2001, Australia won 16 straight Tests, and before this series they beat India 3-0 on home soil in the summer of 1999-2000.

But at Eden Gardens, something surreal happened.

Australia had scored 445 in their first innings on the back of captain Steve Waugh’s 110 and 97 from Matthew Hayden, however it was Harbhajan Singh who stole the show, claiming 7/123 including the first hat-trick in India’s Test history.

Australia continued their surge despite Harbhajan’s heroics, bundling out the home side for 171 in reply, Glenn McGrath taking 4/18. Waugh’s men looked good to be marching to a 17th straight Test win after enforcing the follow-on. India were reduced to 3/115 and then 4/232 in their second innings - still trailing by 42 with just six wickets in hand when VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid joined hands.

The pair famously shared a 376-run stand for the fifth wicket, and put their team 334 runs in front.

Set an improbable 384 to win in little more than two sessions on day five, Australia were outfoxed by Harbhajan, who added six wickets to his seven from the first dig and rounded out one of Test cricket’s most famous victories.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Coronavirus cases in India touch 107; Maharashtra, Kerala have most cases
Coronavirus cases in India touch 107; Maharashtra, Kerala have most cases
289 people on Dubai-Kochi flight offloaded after passenger tests coronavirus positive
289 people on Dubai-Kochi flight offloaded after passenger tests coronavirus positive
Day before Madhya Pradesh floor test, Congress MLAs return to Bhopal
Day before Madhya Pradesh floor test, Congress MLAs return to Bhopal
Google’s coronavirus checkup website: Everything we know about it
Google’s coronavirus checkup website: Everything we know about it
Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’
Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet with fans over coronavirus outbreak
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet with fans over coronavirus outbreak
LIVE| Covid-19 forces Vatican to hold Easter without congregation
LIVE| Covid-19 forces Vatican to hold Easter without congregation
Photo of worn-out nurse shows Italy health workers’ fatigue in virus fight
Photo of worn-out nurse shows Italy health workers’ fatigue in virus fight
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news