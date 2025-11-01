‘This guy single-handedly destroyed us’: Australian legend Steve Waugh meets long-time ‘adversary’ Harbhajan Singh

Who can forget the 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia? Nearly 25 years have passed, but the series remains etched forever in the hearts of cricket fans worldwide. The three-match series had several ebbs and flows, and the Sourav Ganguly-led side staged a memorable comeback after losing the opening Test at the Wankhede Stadium by 10 wickets to eventually win the series 2-1. Steve Waugh's Australia was left shell-shocked as their winning run was halted by an Indian side that had a perfect blend of youth and experience. Steve Waugh caught up with long-time Indian adversary Harbhajan Singh. (Steve Waugh - Instagram)

The series is etched in cricketing folklore, as it is commonly believed that Ganguly played mind games with his Australian counterpart, Waugh, by keeping him waiting at the toss before every game. However, the biggest match-winner for India in the series was none other than Harbhajan Singh, who scalped a total of 32 wickets in three games.

The Turbanator also registered a hat-trick in the famous Kolkata Test, where India pulled off a minor miracle by beating Australia despite being asked to follow on. Hence, it is no surprise that the then-Australia captain Waugh has immense respect for Harbhajan.

Recently, Waugh took to Instagram to share a picture with the former India spinner as he caught up with Harbhajan after a long time. He wrote about how the Turbanator gave nightmares to the Australian batters in the 2001 series.

“Always great to catch up with old adversaries from the playing field. This guy single handedly destroyed us with the ball in the famous 2001 Border /Gavaskar series taking 32 wickets in 3 tests !! #who was the next best Indian bowler and how many wickets did he take,” Waugh wrote on Instagram.

Harbhajan's exploits in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Harbhajan's 32 wickets in the 2001 series remain one of the most iconic chapters in the history of Indian cricket. In the series, he also became the first Indian bowler to take a Test hat-trick, dismissing Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, and Shane Warne in quick succession during the Kolkata Test.

His sharp turn and bounce dismantled the world’s best batting lineup at that time, featuring the likes of Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, and Waugh. In the Kolkata Test, he returned with 13 wickets, and he then backed this performance up with another 15 wickets in the series decider in Chennai.

Harbhajan’s performance in the 2001 series announced the arrival of a new spin sensation. His ability to deliver under pressure made the 2001 series a turning point for both his career and Indian cricket’s modern era.