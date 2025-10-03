‘This is a very important series for KL Rahul’: Ex-player drops staggering verdict on India star's performance vs WI

KL Rahul was in good batting form on Thursday as India dominated West Indies on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test in Ahmedabad. Rahul smacked a half-century and remained unbeaten at 53* off 114 balls. Rahul was key as India reached 121/2 in 38 overs, and trail by 41 runs, after West Indies were bowled out for 162. India's KL Rahul celebrates after scoring fifty.(AP)

The wicketkeeper kept up the pressure on West Indies bowlers, even after the departures of Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) and Sai Sudharsan (7). After 63 Tests, Rahul has registeerd 3789 runs at an average of 35.41, packed with 10 tons and 19 fiftues.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said, "In my opinion, this is a very important series for KL Rahul; an average of 35 does not suit him at all. It is wrong, and if he needs to better it, then he has to write his name in this series, and he batted in that way today. The backfoot punch that he plays, no one in international cricket plays it better than him. Through this series and the South Africa one, Rahul has to boost his average to 42 to 45."

In the first innings, Mohammed Siraj's four-wicket haul saw West Indies get bowled out for 162. Meanwhle, Jasprit Bumrah took a three-wicket haul.

Speaking to the ICC, Ravi Shastri said, “I think there was not one person in the world who denied his potential and said that he [Rahul] was not talented. What annoyed people was that, with that kind of talent, he was not delivering. And in this series, you’re seeing the best of Rahul. What I am seeing is a slight adjustment he’s made with his front foot, in his stance, and while defending. It just opened up a bit, which allows his back to come through cleanly. Even when he’s hitting it towards mid-wicket, it’s the full face of the blade.”