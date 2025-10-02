Madan Lal doesn't hold back, tears into Mohsin Naqvi's Asia Cup trophy drama: ‘Has destroyed his country’s reputation'

The 2025 Asia Cup trophy saga is becoming a bizarre affair! According to reports, ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also PCB boss and Pakistan's interior minister, has maintained that if India wants the trophy and medals, skipper Suryakumar Yadav needs to collect them from the ACC office in Dubai. Meanwhile, the BCCI has reportedly denied this condition. Madan Lal criticised Mohsin Naqvi's Asia Cup trophy drama.

The controversy was triggered when the Indian team decided to snub Naqvi during the post-match presentation after their win against Pakistan in the final. The players didn't want the trophy from Naqvi, and in the end, the Indian team didn't receive their medals or the trophy. The presentation was called off after the Pakistan players got their runners-up medals, and captain Salman Agha even received the cheque, which he threw on the ground in a dramatic manner.

Madan Lal slams Mohsin Naqvi

Former India cricketer Madan Lal wasn't impressed with Naqvi's theatrics and slammed the ACC boss for his behaviour in the final. He felt that it didn't look good for the fans and on live TV. Speaking to India Today, he said, "All these things should not have happened. When players lift that trophy in front of the fans, or on live TV, that is when it looks good."

"Mohsin Naqvi has no knowledge of the sport. How a sport should be played, how one should behave. There were so many people from the Indian team who were standing on the dais afterwards. He should have told someone else to give the trophy to the Indian team. The PCB chief has destroyed his and his country's reputation."

Dissecting Naqvi's demand that Suryakumar should come to Dubai, the former India player said, "Why should Suryakumar Yadav go to the Asian Cricket Council office to collect the trophy? India won, you should have let them celebrate with the trophy on the ground. But of course, he does not have any knowledge, in their country everything is decided by the armed forces."