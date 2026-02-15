‘This is for India’: Suryakumar Yadav makes emphatic declaration after handing Pakistan brutal thrashing in Colombo

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was a pleased man after his side hammered Pakistan by 61 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The two-time champions displayed a pitch-perfect all-round performance, and Pakistan's record against the arch-rival went from bad to worse in the ICC events. After his team put on a dominant show in front of a jam-packed crowd, Suryakumar emphatically stated that the win is for the country. Suryakumar Yadav couldn't stop smiling after his side defeated Pakistan by 61 runs (PTI)

Pakistan did not turn up with the bat as the 2009 champions folded for 114 while chasing 175. Only Usman Khan showed some fight while the rest of the batters collapsed in no time. Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel all took two wickets each as India bowled out Pakistan in 18 overs.

Also Read: IND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Mohsin Naqvi leaves stadium early as India smash Pakistan to enter Super 8s When asked what pleased him most about India's win, Suryakumar said, “This is for India.”

The Indian captain was also full of praise for Ishan Kishan, who played a knock of 77. His innings was the main reason India posted 175 runs on the board. Pakistan bowled 18 overs of spin, and it was only the young batter who showed the willingness to throw them off their line and go on the offensive.

“We played the same brand of cricket that we wanted to play. I told you at the toss as well, I think batting first was a better option on this wicket. And the way Ishan batted, and he was batting in the last few games and also in the domestic circuit, he batted the same way and took the team ahead,” he added.

“We wanted to play the same way we were playing. Ishan thought something out of the box. There had to be someone taking responsibility in the powerplay. And the way he took that responsibility, I think it was amazing. We were very ahead in the powerplay. There was a little bit of a lump between 7-15, but that's the beauty of T20 cricket. And the way Tilak, Shivam and Rinku batted, I think it was commendable,” he added.

India qualify for Super 8s With this win over Pakistan, India sealed their place in the Super 8s. Heading into the contest against Salman Ali Agha, the chat was all about how Pakistan can possibly spin a web around India. However, Suryakumar's team showed why they are the most feared T20 sides around the world.

“As soon as we reached 175, we thought it was 15-20 runs above par. 155 would have been a very tight game. But then 175 was a very good score. Hardik took the new ball, taking charge from ball one. Then Bumrah coming in, what he does the best. He showed the world why he is the best bowler in the world,” said Suryakumar.

“And then Varun, Kuldeep, Axar, as a matter of fact, Tilak as well, coming in, chipping in. I think it was great to see everyone contributing,” he added.

India will now have two days to rest up and the team will then take the field against the Netherlands on Wednesday, February 18 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.