'This is MS Dhoni's last season. Okay, clear...': Shastri's blistering take on MSD handing Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK captaincy

Two years ago, Mahendra Singh Dhoni passed on the Chennai Super Kings captaincy baton to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The decision didn't turn out as the franchise expected, as Dhoni had to take over mid-way through the season following the side's poor performances. This time, however, it seems Dhoni's decision to hand over the leadership role hit the bull's eye as Ruturaj Gaikwad took over as the side's new captain a day before the season opener. Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Singh with teammate MS Dhoni and the umpires in a conversation (ANI)

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri – who has worked with Dhoni during the latter's final years with the Indian team – believes it might be the veteran wicketkeeper-batter's last season as he will take a “backseat” as the season progresses.

"This is MS Dhoni's last season okay, very clear. You know depends how his body copes with everything, whether he plays the whole season or doesn't play the whole season, only time will tell," Shastri told Star Sports.

Dhoni has largely stayed away from the decision-making process, giving his input only when absolutely necessary. Having said that, CSK have played only two games so far, winning both.

"But what he has done is that he said, I don't want to give the job to Ruturaj halfway through the tournament. Be in the hot seat from the outside, I am watching from the back, if he needs some help I'm there to help him out but I think as compared to the year when Jadeja was captain, MS will take more and more of the backseat and probably contribute just in a little way between the drinks break or something like that," Shastri added.

Gaikwad enjoyed a solid start to his new innings as CSK skipper with wins over Royal Challengers Bengaluru and previous year's finalists Gujarat Titans in the first two matches. On March 21, it was announced that Dhoni would step down from the role, with Gaikwad taking over.

"MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024," CSK said in an official statement.

"Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season," it added.

CSK meet DC

The Super Kings will aim to make it three wins in three as they meet the Delhi Capitals on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. Delhi Capitals have endured a polar opposite start to CSK, losing both of their matches.