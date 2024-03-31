 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. Okay, clear...': Shastri's blistering take on MSD handing Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK captaincy | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

'This is MS Dhoni's last season. Okay, clear...': Shastri's blistering take on MSD handing Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK captaincy

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 31, 2024 06:38 PM IST

Ravi Shastri spoke in detail about MS Dhoni handing over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2024

Two years ago, Mahendra Singh Dhoni passed on the Chennai Super Kings captaincy baton to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The decision didn't turn out as the franchise expected, as Dhoni had to take over mid-way through the season following the side's poor performances. This time, however, it seems Dhoni's decision to hand over the leadership role hit the bull's eye as Ruturaj Gaikwad took over as the side's new captain a day before the season opener.

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Singh with teammate MS Dhoni and the umpires in a conversation (ANI)
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Singh with teammate MS Dhoni and the umpires in a conversation (ANI)

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri – who has worked with Dhoni during the latter's final years with the Indian team – believes it might be the veteran wicketkeeper-batter's last season as he will take a “backseat” as the season progresses.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read CSK batting coach Hussey says MS Dhoni to finally bat in IPL 2024 vs DC, drops audacious 'last-ball' MSD prediction

"This is MS Dhoni's last season okay, very clear. You know depends how his body copes with everything, whether he plays the whole season or doesn't play the whole season, only time will tell," Shastri told Star Sports.

Dhoni has largely stayed away from the decision-making process, giving his input only when absolutely necessary. Having said that, CSK have played only two games so far, winning both.

"But what he has done is that he said, I don't want to give the job to Ruturaj halfway through the tournament. Be in the hot seat from the outside, I am watching from the back, if he needs some help I'm there to help him out but I think as compared to the year when Jadeja was captain, MS will take more and more of the backseat and probably contribute just in a little way between the drinks break or something like that," Shastri added.

Gaikwad enjoyed a solid start to his new innings as CSK skipper with wins over Royal Challengers Bengaluru and previous year's finalists Gujarat Titans in the first two matches. On March 21, it was announced that Dhoni would step down from the role, with Gaikwad taking over.

"MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024," CSK said in an official statement.

"Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season," it added.

CSK meet DC

The Super Kings will aim to make it three wins in three as they meet the Delhi Capitals on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. Delhi Capitals have endured a polar opposite start to CSK, losing both of their matches. 

 

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. Okay, clear...': Shastri's blistering take on MSD handing Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK captaincy
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On