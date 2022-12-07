'This is not Canada': ICC makes massive blunder during India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI, gets trolled mercilessly

The official Twitter handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) was brutally trolled for a massive blunder during India's meeting with Bangladesh in the series decider on Wednesday. After losing the series opener to the hosts, Rohit Sharma-led Team India squared off against Mehidy Hasan Miraz-starrer Bangladesh in the second ODI of the bilateral series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and the hosts opted to bat first in the series decider. Sharing an update about the coin toss in Dhaka, the world governing body of cricket ended up making an unfortunate gaffe on Twitter. The ICC posted a photo of the Canadian cricket team while sharing the toss update about the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and India. Taking cognisance of the now-deleted post, netizens called out ICC as the world governing body was mercilessly trolled on the microblogging site.

Talking about the match between India and Bangladesh, at Dhaka, Mahmudullah and in-form Miraz laid the foundation for a challenging total in the 50-over contest. While Mahmudullah scored 77 off 96 balls, star batter Miraz extended his sublime run by notching up his maiden century in ODI cricket. Miraz is the second batter to score a century while batting at No.8 or lower in the 50-over format.

Miraz remained unbeaten on 100 off 83 balls as Das-led Bangladesh managed to post 271-7 in 50 overs. All-rounder Washington Sundar emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Rohit-led side in the 2nd ODI. Sundar bagged three wickets and leaked 37 runs in 10 overs. Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik shared four wickets in the penultimate clash of the three-match series. Earlier, India suffered an injury scare as skipper Rohit was rushed to a hospital for scan. Rohit sustained an injury on his left thumb while attempting a catch during the 2nd ODI.

