'This is your third tour and you've been playing in IPL for 15 years': Gambhir blasts Warner in brutal assessment

David Warner's career in Test cricket is standing on thin ice after yet another failure with the bat. On Friday, in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India in New Delhi, Warner crawled his way to 15 before being dismissed by Mohammed Shami with a stunning delivery from around the wicket. Following the dismissal, India legend Gautam Gambhir lambasted the Aussie batter in his brutal assessment.

The knock of 15 was Warner's highest score in the series so far where he managed 1 and 10 in the Nagpur Test last week. Following his performance in Nagpur match, there were a lot of calls from veteran cricketers and experts to drop Warner form the playing XI, but captain Pat Cummins and head coach Andrew McDonald backed the veteran opener.

Shami's dismissal of Warner on Day 1 of the second Test once again highlighted the left-hander's vulnerability to pace deliveries from around the wicket, which was first exploited by England speedster Stuart Broad during the 2019 Ashes series. The dismissal also continued Warner's struggle in India, where he managed only 414 runs in 19 innings at just 21.78.

Speaking on Warner's very struggle on Indian soil, Gambhir, in conversation with Star Sports, highlighted that this was the 36-year-old's third tour of the country as part of Border-Gavaskar series besides also playing the Indian Premier League for 15 seasons.

"There is no doubt that if you see this innings from Warner, he was clearly struggling. It was not only against Ashwin, who has an amazing record against him, but also against Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami. This is your third tour and you have been playing in the IPL for 15 years," he said.

"It is not that the conditions were very different. The Indian batters go to Australia just 15 days before the Tests, get to play one practice match, and you have played a lot in India and despite that, you have such numbers," he added.

Gambhir aboslutely did not mince his words as he rated Warner as "not an amazing batter" while further highlighting his struggle in England as well.

"When you rate Indian batters based on their performances when they go to Australia, if you rate David Warner's performances similarly, he has struggled a lot in both India and England in Test cricket. He has not liked playing Test cricket in both England and India, so we shouldn't say that he is an amazing batter. He is an amazing batter only in Australian conditions and nowhere else outside," he said.

