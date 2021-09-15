'Those 2 wickets reminded me of Wasim Akram's spell from 1992 WC final': Manjrekar lauds India pacer for brilliant show

India's pace bowling combination – which is considered one of the best in the world – lived up to its moniker during the India vs England Test series. All five fast bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav turned in impressive performances through the course of the four Tests. Even Shardul Thakur bagged important wickets in the two matches that he played.

While Bumrah was the best of the lot with 18 wickets – he was the leading wicket-taker for India in the series, Shami had 18 scalps. As for Umesh, he played just one Test match and picked up a match haul of six wickets. Shardul collected seven wickets in three Tests, while Ishant had five wickets from two games.

There were plenty of positives to emerge for the Indian team, but the one of the most-talked about was Bumrah's return to form. The India pacer, who went wicketless in the World Test Championship final, roared back in style, bowling breath-taking match-altering spells.

One such spell came during the final day of the Oval Test. Bumrah picked up 2/27 and in two overs, dismissed Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow to tilt the game in India's favour. That particular spell was lauded by many, including former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, who saw shades of the legendary Wasim in Bumrah that day.

"Those two wickets – of Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow reminded me of the great Wasim Akram's spell from the 1992 World Cup final. The moment they sensed an opening, suddenly the speed was up and there was this extra zip. The approach was completely different and with that particular over, those two wickets, just reminded of that spell from Wasim Akram," Manjrekar had said on the Sony Sports Network.

Bumrah got Pope with a really quick delivery, which beat the batsman and crashed onto the stumps. Not too long after, Bumrah brought out the yorker, which dismantled Bairstow's stumps. With Pope's wicket, Bumrah also owned a massive record for India. He surpassed the legendary Kapil Dev to become the quickest India pacer to claim 100 Test wickets with the wicket of Pope. Bumrah required 24 Tests to achieve the milestone, one game fewer than Kapil.