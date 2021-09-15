'If he returns to his old form, Virat Kohli will not only score a century; he will give you 300': Kapil Dev

Virat Kohli's batting has been the cynosure of all eyes. The India captain, who once scored centuries for fun, has not been without it for almost two years. Even though Kohli has been getting fifties every now and then, a big score has gone missing from the bat of the India skipper. Kohli's lack of centuries has got people linking it to his captaincy, with many believing that the pressure of leading the team is perhaps affecting his batting.

However, former India captain Kapil Dev has dispelled such doubts, saying that had it been the case, Kohli wouldn't have gotten all those runs which he did as captain in the first place. As captain, Kohli has scored over 5500 runs in 65 Tests with 20 centuries and 17 fifties, while in ODIs, the India skipper has hit 21 hundreds and 27 half-centuries, scoring almost 5500 runs from 95 matches.

"For all these years, when he was scoring runs, no one said anything about captaincy affecting Virat's batting and now suddenly, there are opinions when there's been a little up and down in his graph. When he scored those double centuries and so many hundreds, wasn't there pressure then? It means that his captaincy should not be the focus. Instead, look at his ability," Kapil said on the show Uncut.

Kapil weighed in further on Kohli's form and explained that once the India captain returns to his old run-scoring best, Kohli will notch up big centuries. Kohli's highest score in Tests is 254 not out but Kapil feels the India captain could breach a mark which only two Indian batsmen before him have, i.e. – scoring a triple-century.

"The graph has surely gone up and down but for how long? Age 28 to 32 is the time when you really blossom. He is now experienced and mature. If he returns to his old form, Virat will not only score a century or double ton; he will give you 300. He is so much mature now and there is no shortage of fitness when it comes to Kohli. He just needs to identify himself and look to score big," Kapil added.