'Those who admitted to deliberately lose shouldn't be mentor': Basit Ali's explosive accusation at ex-Pakistan captain

Controversy continues to swirl around Pakistan cricket as former international Basit Ali has made explosive allegations, seemingly against ex-captain Shoaib Malik, accusing him of deliberately losing a match during his playing career. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Basit did not hold back, slamming Malik for alleged match-fixing and criticizing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for appointing him as the mentor of the Stallions, a team captained by Mohammad Haris set to compete in the Champions One-Day Cup. Shoaib Malik (L) with Babar Azam(AFP)

Basit's claims have only added to the growing list of troubles surrounding Pakistan cricket.

This comes on the heels of Pakistan's shocking 0-2 Test series defeat to Bangladesh last month, marking their first-ever series loss against the ‘Tigers’. The stunning loss has already sparked widespread criticism within the cricket fraternity. With these new allegations against a high-profile former captain, there seems no end to the continuing drama in Pakistan cricket.

“Those people who cannot think about the country, should not be appointed. Those who have admitted that they deliberately lost a match, should not be the mentor. If you want evidence I will give it. Ramiz Raja Saheb interviewed Shoaib Malik. What did he say?” Ali said on his official YouTube channel.

Which match is Basit Ali referring to?

The match Basit Ali referenced appears to be the infamous 2005 National T20 Cup game, where Shoaib Malik, then leading the Sialkot Stallions, made the controversial decision to concede a match against the Karachi Zebras. Despite needing just 25 runs from the last four overs, the Stallions astonishingly fell short by four runs, with Malik himself remaining at the crease throughout the final overs. The bizarre conclusion of the game raised eyebrows, as it appeared that Malik, a seasoned cricketer, made little effort to steer his team to victory.

Malik defended his actions in a post-match interview with Ramiz Raja, asserting that the decision was a deliberate act of protest against a prior ruling in the league that had disadvantaged the Stallions. However, the explanation did little to quell the ensuing uproar.

Malik faced a significant fine for his actions, and the match result was declared null and void.