Three days ago something just clicked, says Steve Smith after scoring 105 off 66 balls

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 21:12 IST

If Aaron Finch was the protagonist for Australia’s victory on Friday, Steve Smith was the catalyst. The former Australia captain looked in ominous touch as he smashed 105 runs off just 66 balls. Smith usually is the run-aggregator for his side but against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, he launched into a full-blown attack. Smith hit 11 boundaries and 4 sixes in his innings as he took Australia’s score to a mammoth 374 runs in the first ODI.

Smith might not be the most orthodox batsman on display, but when on song, the former Australia skipper is undoubtedly a treat to watch.

Speaking about the knock at the end of the game, Smith said he had been searching for something that has finally fallen in place and that has seen him return to rhythm.

“Have been searching for something for a couple of months now. About three days ago something just clicked. My rhythm came back, everything came back,” he pointed.

The Australians were off to a great start thanks to skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner and Smith acknowledged the fact that it helped as he could walk out and enjoy himself in the middle.

“Finchy and Davey played very well early on. We could come in and be aggressive. Wasn’t thinking too much out there, just seeing the ball and hitting it,” he said.

Smith did admit that he did not play in the usual way and did go ahead to take a few risks. Fortunately for the batsman, the risks paid off and the hosts smiled their way to a 1-0 lead in the three-game series.

“Was seeing the ball well. It was a good surface. I took a few more risks than I would normally. I targeted some bowlers and fortunately, it came off. Nice to contribute to a good win,” he said.

(with ANI inputs)