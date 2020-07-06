e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Three Pakistani cricketers to leave for England on July 8 after testing negative for COVID-19

Three Pakistani cricketers to leave for England on July 8 after testing negative for COVID-19

The Pakistan squad is currently training in Worcester ahead of the three-match Test series against England, which begins in Manchester on August 5.

cricket Updated: Jul 06, 2020 15:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Haider Ali
Haider Ali(Getty)
         

Pakistan cricketers Haider Ali, Imran Khan and Kashif Bhatti, along with masseur Malang Ali, have tested negative for COVID-19 and will leave for England on July 8 to join the team ahead of next month’s three-match Test series.

The three, along with masseurs Malang and Mohammad Imran, tested negative on July 1 and 4.

The Pakistan squad is currently training in Worcester ahead of the three-match Test series against England, which begins in Manchester on August 5.

“The three players and Malang will fly from Lahore on July 8 to join the Pakistan squad,” ESPNcricinfo said in a report.

However, fast bowler Haris Rauf has tested positive once again in the latest round of testing conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board. He remains asymptomatic.

He is thus the only cricketer to still return positive out of the 10 players who were found coronavirus-positive before the team left for England last month.

Last Friday, six -- Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz -- had flown to England after returning negative for the second time.

Pakistan will also take on England in a three T20 International series in August.

The PCB has allowed senior batsman Shoaib Malik to join the squad in England late July, granting him a break to spend time with his family in the UAE.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Before PLA took a step back, a 2-hr-long video call between NSA Doval and China’s Wang Yi
Before PLA took a step back, a 2-hr-long video call between NSA Doval and China’s Wang Yi
‘India’s Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 6.37 percent’: Govt
‘India’s Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 6.37 percent’: Govt
LAC stand off: India, China agree to expeditiously complete disengagement
LAC stand off: India, China agree to expeditiously complete disengagement
‘Uttam Pradesh’ now soaked in blood of policemen: Sena targets Yogi’s govt
‘Uttam Pradesh’ now soaked in blood of policemen: Sena targets Yogi’s govt
Taiwan says Dalai Lama welcome to visit, a trip that would infuriate China
Taiwan says Dalai Lama welcome to visit, a trip that would infuriate China
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bhansali records statement with Mumbai cops
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bhansali records statement with Mumbai cops
‘No cure for misconceptions’: Aakash Chopra on Afridi’s remarks
‘No cure for misconceptions’: Aakash Chopra on Afridi’s remarks
‘Cost me a lot’: Sona Mohapatra on calling out Anu Malik, Salman Khan
‘Cost me a lot’: Sona Mohapatra on calling out Anu Malik, Salman Khan
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyChennai LockdownSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In