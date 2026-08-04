Three series wins in thirty years: Sri Lanka has been the one Gordian Knot that India could never figure out

On August 15, as Indian tricolours are hoisted high all over the country, eleven Indian cricketers will don the famous Test whites in a foreign land.

Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin for India in Test cricket. (X images)

Nine years on from their most dominant overseas Test victory, the Indian men’s cricket team will tour Sri Lanka for two Test matches in Galle and Colombo. Shubman Gill will lead them, a captain who wasn't even part of the squad the last time India toured the island. The only veterans from that 2017 squad are spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, and vice-captain KL Rahul.

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This will be their first match in the World Test Championship in eight months. Their last appearance? A crushing 408-run loss that sealed a 2-0 home defeat to South Africa. A reminder, in case anyone needed one, that this Indian team is very good but not invincible.

Nine years is long enough for a player to debut, peak, and retire. It's also long enough to obscure something that has been true since 1985 — whatever India brings to Sri Lanka, the island finds a way to ask a different question than the one they came prepared for.

Sri Lanka are not as rusty as India. They toured the West Indies recently, in June, losing one match and drawing another. But their last match before that was an entire year prior, a 1-0 series win over Bangladesh. For their part, they arrive as largely the team they've been for a decade now. Talented but inconsistent, dangerous only because none can quite predict how they’ll turn out on their own soil.

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{{^usCountry}} That tension — a gap that keeps widening, on a pitch that keeps humbling — is really the whole story of these two teams, chartable series by series, two programmes moving in opposite directions for thirty years. A mountain too high to climb {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That tension — a gap that keeps widening, on a pitch that keeps humbling — is really the whole story of these two teams, chartable series by series, two programmes moving in opposite directions for thirty years. A mountain too high to climb {{/usCountry}}

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1985. Sri Lanka were four years into Test cricket, still finding their feet, and they beat India 1-0 — their maiden series win in only their tenth Test as a nation. India had won the World Cup two years before that. They boasted Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, and a generation of talent and experience. But Sri Lanka had conviction and home conditions nobody had figured out yet. Amal Silva and Roy Dias piled up runs at the P Sara Oval to set up a 149-run win in the second Test, and the young nation had its first real statement.

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Eight years later, in 1993, India won their first series on the island, a solitary Test victory under Mohammad Azharuddin at the SSC sandwiched between two draws. But it was far from a turning point, and has been largely forgotten, consigned to the footnotes as a Sri Lankan stumble as they assembled a golden era that would define them.

Because 1997 is where Sri Lanka reached the top of the mountain and stayed there for a long while. In Colombo, they batted for two and a half days — though it must’ve seemed unending for Rajesh Chauhan, Anil Kumble and Nilesh Kulkarni, who bowled 220 overs between them. Sanath Jayasuriya scored a triple-ton, Roshan Mahanama a double, Aravinda de Silva ‘just a hundred’, as the Lankans declared at 952 for 6, the highest team total ever in Test history.

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India had made a perfectly respectable 537 in their first innings. It didn't matter. Sri Lanka simply kept batting until the match, and in some sense the entire tour, had nothing left to decide. Both Tests were drawn, but nobody remembers them as draws. They remember 952/6 as the moment Sri Lanka stopped being an opponent India could out-muscle and became a fortress India had to actually solve.

They wouldn't solve it for eighteen years.

The period from 2001 to 2010 is where that fortress held, even as its foundations quietly began to shift. In 2001, Muttiah Muralitharan bowled India into knots across the series, though India did claw back one Test in Kandy behind a Ganguly-Dravid rescue act on a tired pitch. In 2008, it wasn't Murali who did the damage, but Ajantha Mendis, a mystery spinner nobody in the Indian dressing room had faced before, who took 26 wickets in his debut series. India won one Test in that series too, Sehwag making 201 in Galle, but lost the series 2-1. India's batting, world-class everywhere else, just could not find a way out of the Gordian knots that the islanders would spin around their legs and crash into their stumps.

A shift in the soil

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2010 was a sliding doors moment. Both teams finally drew level, equals at long last. The second, drawn Test summed it up, as India totalled 707 in response to Sri Lanka’s 642/4. Kumar Sangakkara scored 219, Sachin Tendulkar answered with 203. Tharanga Paranavitana (100) and Mahela Jayawardene (174) were matched by Suresh Raina (120), Virender Sehwag (99) and MS Dhoni (76). Sri Lanka won the first Test, India the third, and the honours were shared.

Then came 2015.

India lost the first Test at Galle in a genuinely startling collapse — Ravichandran Ashwin had bowled Sri Lanka out for 183, only for Rangana Herath to take 7 for 48 and skittle India out for 112 chasing 176. It was the kind of defeat that, in any previous era, would have set the tone for the rest of the tour. Instead, it set up something else.

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Kumar Sangakkara had already announced this would be his final series, and he walked out for his last Test innings at the P Sara Oval to a guard of honour from the Indian team. Ashwin dismissed him for 18. Sri Lanka, chasing an improbable 413, were bowled out for 134, Ashwin and Amit Mishra sharing eight wickets between them, and India won by 278 runs — the biggest away Test win of Virat Kohli's young captaincy. Sangakkara left the field to a smattering of rain, his career over, his team beaten in his own farewell.

The decider at the SSC was tighter and less romantic — Cheteshwar Pujara dragged India out of trouble with a gritty century, Ishant Sharma took five wickets, and India won by 117 runs to seal the series 2-1.

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But the number that mattered more than any scoreline was twenty-two: the number of years that had passed since India had last won a Test series in Sri Lanka. A transitional Indian side with few legends and fewer big names had done what sides stacked with all-time greats had failed to do for two decades. And they'd done it in the same series that closed the book on the last player from Sri Lanka's golden generation.

If 1997 was the peak of Sri Lanka’s dominance, 2015 was the moment the two teams' paths visibly crossed — a waning veteran hitting the turf after a knockout punch by the next star. 2017 was a mere formality in that exercise. India won all three Tests by an innings and 53, by 304 runs, and by an innings and 171 — the first time they had ever whitewashed an away opponent in a series of three Tests or more. Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya both made hundreds in the final Test at Pallekele; Ashwin and Mohammed Shami shared the last rites in the second innings.

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And now, nine years later, India return to Galle. The systemic gap between the two boards has, if anything, widened since — India has built a production line of batting and bowling talent through the IPL and its domestic structures, while Sri Lankan cricket has spent much of the last decade cycling through administrative crises and inconsistent selection.

On paper, this should not be close. But Sri Lanka has never needed parity on paper. It has only ever needed low, slow bounce, a soft ball that stops coming onto the bat, and a pitch that turns just enough to make good players look ordinary. That home advantage undid great Indian teams for the better part of thirty years, and could yet sweep the legs out from under this good-but-not-great Indian team. Whether the island still has one more lesson in humility left to teach, is exactly the question this series was built to answer.