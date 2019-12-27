‘Through the legs boundary-saving’: Marcus Stoinis discovers new art in BBL

cricket

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 19:49 IST

The Big Bash League is one of the most popular T20 leagues in the world. Fans witness nail-biting matches with players doing their best to outwit the opposition. Several players have proved their mettle in the BBL and announced themselves to the world. Players like Rashid Khan, Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short and Tom Banton made their names in the BBL. Fans lap up the giant sixes, the over-the-top celebrations, spectacular catches and toe-crushing Yorkers in the league.

READ | ‘Your attempt at belittling me failed,’ Former Australia speedster Jason Gillespie shuts down Twitter troll with classy reply

This season of the BBL has also displayed several memorable moments. Another one was witnessed on Friday courtesy Marcus Stoinis. The Australian all-rounder showed his presence of mind while fielding near the boundary ropes.

The ball was racing towards the boundary when Stoinis came in and dived to save runs for his team. Instead of the traditional save, Stoinis dived forward to collect the ball and threw it back through his legs before the momentum took him further. You can watch Stoinis’ ‘through the legs boundary-saving’ here:-

A little bit of through the legs boundary-saving from the Stoin 👌 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/VevBHc5UMB — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 27, 2019

Recently, South African pace ace Dale Steyn also started his campaign in the ongoing season of the Big Bash League on Friday when he came out to play for the Melbourne Stars against the Adelaide Strikers. Stars captain Glenn Maxwell won the toss and opted to field first.

READ | New Zealand wobble after Head century puts Australia in command

Steyn was handed the ball in the second over and the veteran paceman started his spell with a dot ball. What was to follow is something that Steyn wouldn’t have imagined. Strikers’ in form opening batsman Jake Weatherald tore into the Proteas star, bludgeoning him over long-off for back to back sixes as Steyn was guilty of over pitching the ball.