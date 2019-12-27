‘Your attempt at belittling me failed,’ Former Australia speedster Jason Gillespie shuts down Twitter troll with classy reply

cricket

Jason Gillespie was a premier fast bowler for Australia during his playing days. He was lethal with the ball in hand as he picked up 401 wickets in 71 Tests and 97 ODIs for the Australia cricket team. Gillespie retired from first-class cricket in 2008 and turned his eyes towards coaching. Gillespie was the coach of the Adelaide Strikers team in the Big Bash League and is now associated with Sussex in the English Country Championship.

Gillespie was recently targeted by a Twitter troll for being a vegan. Gillespie had stopped consuming animal products a few years ago and he was criticized for that choice by a Twitter user.

The Twitter user used a quote from Gillespie about how he “couldn’t justify consuming an animal product” and said “Hey @Dizzy259 you must have low haemoglobin levels because cricket uses leather balls!! But I suppose it’s a technicality because you don’t eat them.”

However, Gillespie shut down the troll with a classy reply stating that he has been a vegan for just 5 years and it had no effect on his playing career.

“I’ve been vegan for just over 5 years and this did not coincide with my professional cricket career. I am however very happy and healthy. I understand we do not live in a vegan world- just trying to do the very best I can. Your attempt at belittling me failed.”

Gillespie’s reply got a response from former teammate Damien Martyn and other users on Twitter.

Gillespie is the only night watchman in world cricket to score a double century in an innings of a Test. In his last match in international cricket, Gillespie smashed 201* against Bangladesh in 2006 to set a world record for the highest individual score by a night watchman in cricket.