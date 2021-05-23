'Till day we don't know how we contracted coronavirus': Balaji insists CSK players, staff followed protocols strictly

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji opened up on his battle with Covid-19 earlier this month and said that he was worried he may infect other members of his team. Balaji was one of the two members of the CSK coaching staff who were tested positive for the virus, with the other one being Michael Hussey.

The 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was suspended by the BCCI and IPL Governing Council because of the rising Covid cases inside the bio-bubble. But so far, it still remains unclear as to what led to multiple cases across different franchises.

In a recent interaction with ESPNCricinfo, Balaji insisted that all the members of the CSK family followed the Covid protocols strictly and there was no breach from their side.

"I was also more worried about the others in my team who I was milling around with before I tested positive. Rajeev Kumar (CSK fielding coach), Robin [Uthappa], [Cheteshwar] Pujara, Deepak [Chahar] along Kasi Sir were all around me. So my conscience was battling with the difficult question of what if any of these people tested positive, too? I was praying for their health," Balaji said.

ALSO READ | 'He's been in terrific form in the IPL': Monty Panesar names India's 'X-factor' in WTC final against New Zealand

"Then I came to know that Michael Hussey (Super Kings' assistant coach), too, had tested positive. Till the day we don't know how or where we contracted the coronavirus. We had a very strict protocol within the bubble from the first week of March when CSK's preparatory camp started. After the experience in 2020 IPL when members of the CSK contingent tested positive, the franchise took maximum precautions even when we travelled from Chennai and Mumbai where we were based for the first leg of our IPL," he added.

"Even in Delhi, we followed the strict protocol. I don't know where we might have caught the infection: was it on the ground? Was it at the training ground at the Roshanara Club? But that was secluded. And why should only two of us get it," he signed off.