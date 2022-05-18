Watch: Tim David smashes 3 huge sixes to stun Kane Williamson but bowler T Natarajan turns match in last ball

Match 65 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) was entirely a roller-coaster ride, filled with twists and turns throughout the second innings at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. If 194 looked a massive target for Mumbai Indians, the openers got the team off to a brilliant start before Umran Malik got Sunrisers Hyderabad back into the game. But Tim David had other plans as he threatened to steal the game and a shot at playoffs away from Sunrisers Hyderabad with his brilliant power-hitting. And en route, he smashed three straight sixes to destroy SRH pacer T Natarajan, an effort that left Kane Williamson dumbfounded. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

It was in the 18th over of Mumbai's chase when David sliced the low and wider full toss over extra cover for a six. Natarajan looked to keep it out of David's hitting arc, but kept bowling wide and when he got the line right, he erred on length. He missed the full toss and David pounced on it to smash the low full toss for a six over square leg. The very next one, again a low full toss, was sent dispatched into the crowd and he then sent the Wankhede crowd berserk with his third straight six which was of 114 metre, an effort that left Williamson a mere spectator.

Despite David's effort, Natarajan redeemed himself with a run out dismissal of the batter in the last ball of the over as David departed scoring 48 off 18. This time Natarajan bowled it wide, David smashed it straight, the bowler got a hand to it and the ball trickled past the stumps. David set off for a single but Natarajan was quick to gather the ball whip the bails off.

The dismissal was followed by a brilliant over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who bowled a maiden over in the 19th. He kept troubling the MI batters with his yorkers before Fazalhaq Farooqi successfully defended 18 runs in the final over to help SRH stay alive in the contest.

