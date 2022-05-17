Jasprit Bumrah scripts magnificent India record in T20 cricket in IPL 2022 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jasprit Bumrah may not be having the best of Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2022, but he remains a crucial member of the Mumbai Indians and has been slowly bouncing back to form. And on Tuesday, in the IPL 2022 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, Bumrah scripted a magnificent T20 record for India. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Dismissing Washington Sundar in the final ball of SRH's innings, Bumrah amassed 250 wickets in T20 cricket. With that, he became the first Indian pacer to the feat. Bhuvneshwar Kumar stands second in the list with 223 wickets in the format. Overall, he is fifth Indian bowler to the feat after an array of four spinners - Ravichandran Ashwin (274), Yuzvendra Chahal (271), Piyush Chawla (270), and Amit Mishra (262).

MI vs SRH Live Score IPL 2022

It was a tight last over from Bumrah, who conceded just one boundary in that over, smashed off a lofted cover drive by SRH captain Kane Williamson. Bumrah conceded just three more runs in the final four deliveries, the last of which was the dismissal of Sundar - a slower yorker which the batter failed the connect leaving the stumps rattled.

SRH, who were put to bat first at the iconic venue, finished with 193 for 6 with Rahul Tripathi top-scoring for the side with his knock of 76 runs.

“I enjoyed it a lot. I was practising to open because the franchise told me I would play as an opener this year. The new ball was moving a bit, but the old ball was coming on nicely. I think it is a good total, but we are around 10-15 runs short given where we were at one stage. But with our bowling attack, we have a good score,” said Priyam Garg, who played his first game this season and scored an able 26-ball 42 to get SRH off to a good start.

