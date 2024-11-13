Time running out for Abhishek, Avesh as Ramandeep-Vyshak waiting in wings: India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Probable XIs

The defeat in Gqeberha has rung alarming bells for Suryakumar Yadav to re-work their strategy to bounce back in the third T20I on Wednesday. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 as the Proteas exposed the Indian batters' struggles on the bouncy track in the second T20I, where they ended up scoring just 124 while batting first. The talented batting line-up will look to get their mojo back at SuperSport Park, Centurion, but there are chances that Suryakumar Yadav and make-shift coach VVS Laxman might look to make some changes in the XI. India's Abhishek Sharma reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the second T20I vs South Africa.(AP)

Abhishek Sharma has not been able to live up to expectations since scoring a century in Zimbabwe in his second T20I. The left-handed explosive batter struggled to tackle the short balls, and the opposition found a way to get rid of him early, which is a concerning sign for him and the team. Time has started to run out for him as team management might look to open with Tilak Varma in Centurion and give Ramandeep Singh a debut cap to bat in the middle order. His medium-pace bowling might also come in handy on a tricky wicket. India also need to find a suitable spot for explosive Rinku Singh, who was pushed down in the line-up in the last two matches.

In the bowling department, it seems like Avesh Khan might get benched after ordinary performances in the first two matches, as Yash Dayal and Vijaykumar Vyshak are waiting in the wings. Being a right-arm pacer, Vyshak might get an edge over Dayal, who possesses skills similar to those of Arshdeep Singh.

Meanwhile, after returning to winning ways, South Africa are expected to continue with the same combination. However, they would need the senior pros skipper Aiden Markram, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen to fire in this series.

Check India vs South Africa Probable Playing XIs

India Probable Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ramandeep Singh , Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter.