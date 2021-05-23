'Time to put glue away': Zimbabwe player thanks fans after receiving sponsorship following emotional plea on Twitter

Zimbabwe cricket is not in the best condition currently and a tweet by one of its cricketers on Saturday was enough to prove it if anyone still needed one. National team player Ryan Burl took to Twitter to post an emotional plea regarding the absence of sponsorship. He shared an image of his shoes with some repair equipment and stated that he has to glue his pair of shoes on his own because of a lack of funds.

The tweet went viral and the fans began urging for a sponsor. A few hours later on Sunday, Burl's and his fans' plea was heard as renowned sportswear brand 'Puma' came out in support of the cricketer and publicly announced that they have got him covered. The official account of 'Puma Cricket' retweeted Burl's plea and said: 'Time to put the glue away, I got you covered."

Time to put the glue away, I got you covered @ryanburl3 💁🏽 https://t.co/FUd7U0w3U7 — PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) May 23, 2021

In response, Burl thanked the brand for reaching out to him: "I can't wait to join the @pumacricket team! Thanks so much for reaching out."

Only a couple of minutes later, he made the deal official with another tweet. It read: "I am so proud to announce that I’ll be joining the @pumacricket team. This is all due to the help and support from the fans over the last 24 hours. I couldn’t be more grateful to you all. Thanks so much."

I can’t wait to join the @pumacricket team! Thanks so much for reaching out 🤗 https://t.co/AJEPH6zONn — Ryan Burl (@ryanburl3) May 23, 2021

I am so proud to announce that I’ll be joining the @pumacricket team. This is all due to the help and support from the fans over the last 24 hours. I couldn’t be more grateful to you all. Thanks so much @PUMA — Ryan Burl (@ryanburl3) May 23, 2021

The decline of Zimbabwe cricket has been nothing but heartwrenching. In the late 90s and early 2000s, with the likes of Heath Streak, Alastair Campbell, Tatenda Taibu, Henry Olonga, the Flower brothers (Andy and his younger brother Grant), among others, the African nation had become a force to be reckoned with. However, since the stalwarts retired, they have only been on a steep decline.

They have been struggling to maintain their footing in international cricket. Since 2010, Zimbabwe has won only 6 ODI series with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka being the only notable oppositions they have beaten. In the same period, Zimbabwe have only one Test series (in 2011), drawing four while losing the others.

If more money and sponsorship is put into Zimbabwe cricket, there could be time when they regain the lost status.