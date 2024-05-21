New Delhi [India], : India and Kolkata Knight Riders middle-order Rinku Singh said that his dream is to win a big trophy for his team at senior-level cricket and lift it with his own hands. "Time uska kharab hota hai....": Rinku Singh's bold statement amid poor form, WC main squad snub

Rinku, who is travelling as a reserve with the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup starting from June 1 onwards, is representing Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League . After a breakthrough season last year, scoring 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52 with four fifties, Rinku's 2024 season has been underwhelming. With just 168 runs in 11 innings at an average of 18.66 and a best score of 26, Rinku's IPL 2024 has been a disappointment and can be due to either lack of form or lack of opportunities down the order due to good performances put up by the top order.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

But this lack of fine performances in the ongoing IPL season and not being able to make it to the main squad of T20 WC has not dampened Rinku's spirits, who is still more motivated than ever.

Rinku made his T20 debut in 2023 against Ireland, following that he has played 15 matches and 11 innings in which he scored 356 runs at an average of 89.00 and a strike rate of 176.24. The left-handed batter played his last 20-over match for India against Afghanistan in January 2024.

"Since I have played cricket, I have won some trophies at junior level. But not at the senior level. I am going to the World Cup. I want to hold the WC trophy, I hope we win. My dream is to win a big trophy for my country and lift it in my hands," said Rinku in a video on the IPL website.

Speaking on the idea of someone going through a bad phase, Rinku gave a very optimistic reply, saying, "Time kharab uska hota hai jiske haath pair nahi hote, hamare toh hain. Hamara time kharab nahi hai .

Reflecting on five successive sixes he hit against Gujarat Titans' in the final over bowled by Yash Dayal to guide KKR to a win in a tense run-chase, Rinku said that these sixes increased the value of his name.

"I used to be wondering all the time if I would get to play further. I used to tell myself that I would do well in the next game and I should keep working hard. I kept working hard. After those five sixes, my life changed. I started getting ads. People started to recognise me. Now I cannot go out alone. It feels good when hoardings of my name are there, when people scream my name. I feel that I have done something in my life," he said.

He jokingly added, "People ask me if Rinku is indeed my name or a name used by my loved ones at home. I tell them it is my real name. Many people tell me that girls are given this name."

The batter said that he never thought that he would ever hit those five sixes, but life made it happen.

"God is somewhere thinking better for you. I would say, God's plan!," he added.

Speaking on his emotional side, Rinku said that though he is not emotional, some movies bring some emotion out of him, in form of tears. He also opened up on watching the critically acclaimed movie 12th Fail, released last year based on the journey of real-life Indian Police Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma to the post.

"I am not that emotional. But when see movies, watch scenes that motivate me or that involve someone re-unite after a long time, I start crying. I cried a lot when I watched 12th Fail. I could relate to it since I had come from the bottom. When someone's son does well and a movie is made on them, it feels motivating to me," said Rinku.

On playing as a finisher in the middle order, Rinku said, "I have been playing at this number for long , I know what to do. The more you keep yourself calm, the more you just react to the ball, it will be easier."

On Tuesday, Rinku's KKR will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad for a direct spot in the final during the Qualifier one at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium here promises to be a run-fest, with the match taking place between two trailblazers of the season, who made a habit of hitting fours and sixes, putting up huge totals for fun.

KKR ended the season at the top with nine wins, three losses and two no results, with a total of 20 points. In their last game, they beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs on May 11. Their final two league-stage games against Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals were abandoned due to rain.

SRH is at the second spot, with eight wins, five losses and one no result, giving them 16 points. In their last league stage game on Sunday, they beat Punjab Kings by four wickets.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.