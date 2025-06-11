'Too late to change the team now': Temba Bavuma's comments at WTC final toss raise eyebrows

Did the overcast conditions at Lord's on Day 1 of the WTC final plant a seed of doubt in South Africa captain Temba Bavuma's head about the playing XI he selected against Australia? His comments at the toss surely suggested that. After Bavuma won the toss and decided to bowl first, former India head coach Ravi Shastri asked about South Africa's playing XI, which was announced a day before. Bavuma said it was too late to make changes to their XI, adding that the Proteas have tried to select a combination suited for all conditions. Australia's Pat Cummins with South Africa's Temba Bavuma during the coin toss as former India cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri looks on(Action Images via Reuters)

"Looks like a good pitch. Too late to change the team, we have selected the best combination. All 15 of us are confident," Bavuma said.

Clouds overhead at the start of the opening day swayed his decision with Bavuma stating the conditions would be "favourable for the new ball".

"We all have had some allegiance to Lord's, the emotion will hit us when the anthems stat playing. It is a massive final, it should be a spectacle out here," Bavuma added.

South Africa's strong seam attack contrasts with their inexperienced batting attack and their hopes of an upset win in the final rest on the bowling skills of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said they were happy to bat first.

"It looks a good wicket and cloud at the start is pretty normal for England. I think it'll get dryer later in the match and offer plenty of turn," he predicted.

Both teams announced their line-ups on the eve of the clash with Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood back for Australia after injury while South Africa sprung a surprise in their batting order.

South Africa promoted Wiaan Mulder up the order to bat at No. 3 and included Lungi Ngidi in the bowling attack ahead of 36-year-old veteran Dane Paterson, who has been playing for Middlesex in the County Championship.

Ngidi has not played in South Africa's last seven tests, all of which they won to book their place in the WTC final.

Mulder has only twice before batted at No. 3, having come in mostly at seven from where he made his only test century, last in October in Bangladesh.

Australia won the last WTC final against India at The Oval two years ago while New Zealand were inaugural winners in 2021.

Teams:

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.