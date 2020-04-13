Took his wicket 5 times: Danish Kaneria reacts after Inzamam-ul-Haq’s Brain Lara story

cricket

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 16:54 IST

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria once again trained guns at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over their alleged lack of support. Kaneria responded to former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq’s anecdote, involving former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara, and stated he could have broken multiple record had the PCB supported him during his playing days.

The verbal volleys started after Inzamam revealed on his YouTube channel that he had asked Kaneria to rule up Lara during a match, however, the ploy backfired and the spinner was hit to all corners of the park by the southpaw.

“Kaneria bowled a googly and Lara hit the ball back towards the bowler, coming out of his crease. Danish said ‘well played Brian’, which prompted Lara to say ‘okay sir’. The next three balls were all dispatched over the boundary,” said Inzamam said in the video.

“I was the captain of the side so I went over to Danish and told him to tease Lara a bit more. I felt he was angry so we might make him throw away his wicket. I placed the fielders on the boundary in anticipation of big shots but he still managed to outfox us by hitting Danish to all parts of the ground.”

Kaneria took note of this story and took to social media to hit back and his post read: “I have taken @BrianLara’s wicket 5 times in my career. He was a good cricketer. If PCB had supported me, I would have broken many big records.”

I have taken @BrianLara’s wicket 5 times in my career. He was a good cricketer. If PCB had supported me, I would have broken many big records. @Inzamam08 https://t.co/RJHb3xR1r7 — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 12, 2020

Kaneria, who is serving a life ban for spot-fixing, in December alleged that he was not offered any help from the PCB or the Government after being banned from the sport.

Taking to Twitter, Kaneria had said: “It is a fact that I didn’t get any support from Pakistan government or the board after the ban and my acceptance, whereas other players in similar situation play for Pak with support from PCB and are honoured.”