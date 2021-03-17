IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Took Rishabh Pant aside and told him we need to discuss reviews': Ashwin vows to improve on DRS calls
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, second left, and teammates await for third umpire's decision after asking for a review. (AP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, second left, and teammates await for third umpire's decision after asking for a review. (AP)
cricket

'Took Rishabh Pant aside and told him we need to discuss reviews': Ashwin vows to improve on DRS calls

  • Ashwin and India captain Virat Kohli got quite a few DRS calls during the series and the off-spinner admitted that it is area where he wishes to improve in the future.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:42 AM IST

India spinner R Ashwin had a fantastic Test series against England in which he picked 32 wickets in 4 Tests. Ashwin also scored his 5th Test hundred at his home ground in Chennai, showcasing his talent with the bat. But there was one area where the 34-year-old struggled in the series - the DRS calls.

Ashwin and India captain Virat Kohli got quite a few DRS calls during the series and the off-spinner admitted that it is an area where he wishes to improve in the future.

“I think we need to change the lens with which people are looking at me for the DRS," Ashwin told India Today.

Also Read | 'Just beyond me': Manjrekar surprised at India's opening combination

“Before this series against England, my DRS (usage) was extremely good. Because you take the DRS, you need to rely on the keeper's resources. I ask valid questions in terms of saying 'I know whether the ball struck in line or not’.

"But with respect to the line from the angle that I am bowling and the bounce, the keeper really needs to help," Ashwin explained what went wrong.

“And Rishabh is actually letting me down, on a lot of occasions. I took him aside and said we need to sit down and discuss because Ravi Bhai has a few complaints about me going for DRS," he added.

“So honestly, yeah, if there is one improvement I am looking to make, I will go for better DRS in the future series. I will hold myself in check and we have been playing on red-soil pitches for a long time. It plays a huge role," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
r ashwin drs
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Ahmedabad: England batsman Jos Buttler plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI03_16_2021_000249B)(PTI)
Ahmedabad: England batsman Jos Buttler plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI03_16_2021_000249B)(PTI)
cricket

'Was confident to take him on': Buttler on Eng's plan to reverse-sweep Chahal

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:59 AM IST
  • India vs England: Jos Buttler admitted that reverse sweeping India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was on his mind and he might do that in the upcoming games as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, second left, and teammates await for third umpire's decision after asking for a review. (AP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, second left, and teammates await for third umpire's decision after asking for a review. (AP)
cricket

'Took Rishabh Pant aside and told him we need to discuss reviews': Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:42 AM IST
  • Ashwin and India captain Virat Kohli got quite a few DRS calls during the series and the off-spinner admitted that it is area where he wishes to improve in the future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IND W vs SA W live score 5th ODI(BCCI)
IND W vs SA W live score 5th ODI(BCCI)
cricket

IND W vs SA W 5th ODI live score: India finish at 188/9, Mithali scores 79*

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:23 PM IST
  • India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI live score: Follow live score and updates of IND W vs SA W fifth ODI in Lucknow
READ FULL STORY
India's KL Rahul, reacts as he walks back after his dismissal during the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(AP)
India's KL Rahul, reacts as he walks back after his dismissal during the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(AP)
cricket

'Just beyond me': Manjrekar surprised at India's opening combination

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:54 AM IST
  • Ishan Kishan, who had slammed a blistering fifty on his India debut a couple of nights ago in the second T20I, batted at No.3 on Tuesday as Rohit Sharma was back at his preferred opening slot with KL Rahul for company, a decision which was 'beyond' former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Virat Kohli during the third T20I against England(REUTERS)
India's Virat Kohli during the third T20I against England(REUTERS)
cricket

'You don't want to play knocks which don't help the team in any way': Kohli

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:38 AM IST
Starting in an unconvincing manner, Virat Kohli switched gears with panache, scoring the last 50 of his 77* runs off just 18 balls. Although Kohli was pleased with his performance, the skipper felt it would have felt even sweeter had it come in a winning cause.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India Legends cricketers celebrate 10th anniversary of Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international centuries
India Legends cricketers celebrate 10th anniversary of Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international centuries
cricket

India Legends celebrate 9th anniversary of Sachin's 100 international centuries

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Sachin Tendulkar had become the first cricketer and till date the only one to register a 100 international centuries on March 16, 2012 against Bangladesh in an Asia Cup match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian batsman KL Rahul walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (PTI)
Indian batsman KL Rahul walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (PTI)
cricket

'Rahul is our best batsman in T20s, three cheap dismissals don't change that'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:19 AM IST
  • KL Rahul has not looked in any sort of rhythm whatsoever in the three T20Is against England so far but India batting coach Vikram Rathour said ‘anybody can have a lean phase’ and a few cheap dismissals don’t change the fact Rahul is India’s ‘best’ in T20s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of CSK captain MS Dhoni.(CSK/Twitter)
File image of CSK captain MS Dhoni.(CSK/Twitter)
ipl

‘Not many 40-yr-olds assess the ball that clearly’: CSK on Dhoni's fitness

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:49 AM IST
CSK fielding coach Rajiv Kumar shared some insights about MS Dhoni’s first week in the nets. In Episode 1 of AnbuDen Diaries (CSK’s video series on social media), Rajiv Kumar explains how Dhoni is gearing up for IPL 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik (Twitter)
Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik (Twitter)
cricket

Dinesh Karthik's Corolla-Ferrari comment on Virat Kohli takes Twitter by storm

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:00 AM IST
  • Dinesh Karthik's unique praise for India captain Virat Kohli took Twitter by storm. Here is how Twitter reacted to Karthik's Corolla-Ferrari comment on Kohli for his brilliant 77-run knock against England in 3rd T20I in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 16, 2021 India's Virat Kohli after the end of the innings REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 16, 2021 India's Virat Kohli after the end of the innings REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
cricket

'His T20 stats in last 2-3 yrs better than anyone': Kohli on 'champion player'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:09 AM IST
  • Although KL Rahul was clean bowled by Mark Wood for a four-ball duck in the 3rd T20I against England, India captain Virat Kohli feels the opener is a 'champion player' and it is just a matter of time before the batsman finds his groove back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jos Buttler smacks a boundary. (BCCI)
Jos Buttler smacks a boundary. (BCCI)
cricket

Mark Wood rattles India before Buttler seals England win

By Abhishek Paul, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:55 AM IST
  • India vs England: Skipper Virat Kohli's second half-century in a row is once again not enough as the visitors take a 2-1 lead in the series with two games left.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 83 as England beat India by 8 wickets to go 2-1 up in the 5-match T20I series(BCCI)
Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 83 as England beat India by 8 wickets to go 2-1 up in the 5-match T20I series(BCCI)
cricket

India vs England, 3rd T20I: Action through images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:45 PM IST
England defeated India by 8 wickets in the third T20I to move 2-1 up in the five-match series on Tuesday. Invited to bat, captain Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 46-ball 77 as the hosts posted 156 for 6. In reply, Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 52-ball 83 to take England home in 18.2 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant lies on the ground dejected after getting run out. (BCCI)
Rishabh Pant lies on the ground dejected after getting run out. (BCCI)
cricket

Rishabh Pant run out after terrible mix up with Virat Kohli: WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:37 PM IST
  • India vs England: Explosive India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was run out for 25 after confusion over a run with his captain Virat Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Time is running out for KL Rahul. (Getty Images)
Time is running out for KL Rahul. (Getty Images)
cricket

Twitter comes down hard on Team India after KL Rahul's second straight duck

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:48 PM IST
  • India vs England: Here's how the world of Twitter reacted to Rahul's latest score of zero.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KL Rahul's scores in this series don't make a pretty viewing. (BCCI)
KL Rahul's scores in this series don't make a pretty viewing. (BCCI)
cricket

KL Rahul joins likes of Pathan, Rayudu in recording consecutive T20I ducks

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:08 PM IST
  • India vs England: KL Rahul on Tuesday became the fifth India batsman in history to register back-to-back ducks in T20Is.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP