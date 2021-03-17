'Took Rishabh Pant aside and told him we need to discuss reviews': Ashwin vows to improve on DRS calls

India spinner R Ashwin had a fantastic Test series against England in which he picked 32 wickets in 4 Tests. Ashwin also scored his 5th Test hundred at his home ground in Chennai, showcasing his talent with the bat. But there was one area where the 34-year-old struggled in the series - the DRS calls.

Ashwin and India captain Virat Kohli got quite a few DRS calls during the series and the off-spinner admitted that it is an area where he wishes to improve in the future.

“I think we need to change the lens with which people are looking at me for the DRS," Ashwin told India Today.

“Before this series against England, my DRS (usage) was extremely good. Because you take the DRS, you need to rely on the keeper's resources. I ask valid questions in terms of saying 'I know whether the ball struck in line or not’.

"But with respect to the line from the angle that I am bowling and the bounce, the keeper really needs to help," Ashwin explained what went wrong.

“And Rishabh is actually letting me down, on a lot of occasions. I took him aside and said we need to sit down and discuss because Ravi Bhai has a few complaints about me going for DRS," he added.

“So honestly, yeah, if there is one improvement I am looking to make, I will go for better DRS in the future series. I will hold myself in check and we have been playing on red-soil pitches for a long time. It plays a huge role," he signed off.