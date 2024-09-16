Top 5 Test scores by Bangladesh batters against India

Bangladesh are a team hungry to prove themselves on their upcoming tour of India, especially since the Tigers have never beaten their neighbours in Test cricket. With recent success in Pakistan during their previous Test series, Bangladesh will be high on confidence and eager for results to match. Mushfiqur Rahim celebrating a century. (AP Photo)

Historically, Bangladesh have struggled against India's bowling attack, managing only six centuries across 13 Test matches since their first encounter in 2000. They will be hoping to add to that tally in the upcoming matches.

As Bangladesh's batting will play a crucial role in making the series competitive, here are the top-5 highest scores by Bangladeshi batters against India.

5. Mushfiqur Rahim, Chattogram, 2010: 101

Bangladesh went toe-to-toe with India in the first match of the 2010 series, played at Chattogram. India’s first innings was headlined by a Sachin Tendulkar century, and Bangladesh responded with a first-innings total just one run short. However, the match slipped away when India piled on the runs in the third innings.

Mushfiqur Rahim played a valiant knock of 101 runs after coming in at No. 7 during Bangladesh’s chase, but he received little support from the other batters. Rahim battled deep into the fifth day and was the final wicket to fall, as Bangladesh fell short.

4. Mushfiqur Rahim, Hyderabad, 2017: 127

In a high-scoring affair during the only Test of the 2017 series, India posted a mammoth total of 687 runs, powered by a Virat Kohli double century and centuries from Murali Vijay and Wriddhiman Saha.

Facing an uphill task, Rahim joined forces with Shakib Al Hasan to form a solid partnership. Once again, Rahim found himself batting with the tail and was the last batter to be dismissed, scoring 127. Despite his efforts, Bangladesh succumbed to defeat on the fifth day.

3. Aminul Islam, Dhaka, 2000: 145

In Bangladesh’s first-ever Test match, Aminul Islam etched his name in history by scoring 145 runs at No. 4 in their maiden innings, helping the team post 400 runs—a dream start for Bangladesh in Test cricket.

However, the dream soon unraveled, as Bangladesh collapsed for just 91 runs in their second innings after India posted 428. It was a bright start, but one Bangladesh couldn’t build on.

2. Tamim Iqbal, Mirpur, 2010: 151

After Mahmudullah was left stranded on 96 not out in the first innings, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid smashed centuries to give India a commanding lead. In response, Tamim Iqbal played a brilliant innings as opener, scoring a fluent 151 and keeping Bangladesh in the contest.

Unfortunately, Bangladesh collapsed from 290 for 3 to 312 all out, narrowly avoiding an innings defeat as Zaheer Khan tore through the tail, finishing with a seven-wicket haul.

1. Mohammad Ashraful, Chattogram, 2004: 158*

The highest score by a Bangladeshi batter against India came in 2004, when Mohammad Ashraful scored an unbeaten 158 in a lone stand, as the rest of the team struggled to make an impact.

With Rahul Dravid and Gautam Gambhir compiling a 259-run partnership in the first innings, Bangladesh was always on the back foot despite Ashraful’s heroics. They were forced to follow on and collapsed in the third innings, losing the match by an innings.