Total failure or work in progress? Why Hardik Pandya hasn’t cracked MI’s captaincy code yet

But Hardik finally got his permutations and combinations right in Ahmedabad, his former home. In Ahmedabad, he was GT captain, leading them to the title in their inaugural season and finishing as runners-up in 2023. But then he left GT and returned to his former side MI, immediately replacing veteran Rohit Sharma as captain. The decision didn't go well with many fans, and the 2024 season was also a disaster, which increased the pressure on Hardik. MI finished at the bottom of the standings with four wins and 10 defeats. Meanwhile, in 2025, Hardik improved his captaincy, and MI finished fourth, but then lost to Punjab Kings in the playoffs.

Hardik Pandya had a smile as Mumbai Indians finally broke their four-match losing streak in IPL 2026 , on Monday. It was also their second win of the season, and MI are currently seventh in the standings after six games. Before Monday, MI were at the bottom of the standings and needed a win to get their campaign back on track. Against Gujarat Titans, they faced a side that was on a three-match winning streak, and it looked like MI were set for another defeat.

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Another tough season for Hardik Pandya This season has once again been a tough one for Hardik and MI. But looking at Monday's result, they still have some hope left. Hardik's captaincy with MI can't really be considered a failure. It's just that his captaincy in Mumbai hasn't really clicked. At GT, he had a fresh setup built around him with clear roles and no legacy hierarchy. He also had Ashish Nehra for support.

Rohit Sharma factor Meanwhile, at MI, he replaced fan-favourite Rohit, who is also MI's most successful skipper. The captaincy decision didn't just change tactics; it also completely reshaped the hierarchy in the MI dressing room. According to reports, the decision also didn't go down well with some senior players, such as Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, who share a close relationship with Rohit.

Change in surroundings Hardik's captaincy at GT showed a calm, composed figure. But in MI, he hasn't been able to show, particularly due to the spotlight on the side. His bowling changes also haven't really worked out, and his tactics have failed. In GT, he contributed consistently and was in good form. But in MI, he has often been in poor form and hasn't been able to perform with both bat and ball.

Under the spotlight The behaviour of fans and experts hasn't helped either. Every decision has been made into a talking point, constantly putting him under pressure. It has also led to a hostile environment leading up to games. The constant injury issues in MI haven't helped Hardik.

But against GT on Monday, it looked like he had finally found the right tactics as he also sent Bumrah in the first over. The India pacer justified that decision with Sai Sudharsan's wicket in the first ball of the first over as the GT opener departed for a golden duck. He also got Jos Buttler's (5) key wicket. For their next game, MI take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. Both teams are in similar situations this season. CSK are eighth in the standings with two wins and four defeats.