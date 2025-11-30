Towel costs Ireland star the catch of the season as Litton Das escapes with a bizarre six in Bangladesh’s last-over win

Bangladesh pulled off a series-levelling win at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday, after captain Litton Das carved out a blazing half-century to help the hosts chase down 171 against Ireland. Das scored 57 off 37, laced with three boundaries and as many sixes, as Bangladesh wrapped up the four-wicket win with just two balls to spare. The decider will be played on Tuesday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Bangladesh won the 2nd T20I against Ireland by 4 wickets

But much of Das' knock was down to sheer luck, which saved him early in his innings. On the fourth ball of the 11th over of Bangladesh's chase, Ireland thought they had secured a second breakthrough in the space of five deliveries when Gareth Delany pulled off an absolute screamer at deep mid-wicket. Das was batting on 34 off 24 then, with Bangladesh two down for 94, and the knock may never have turned heroic had it not been for a towel.

Joshua Little dished out a short delivery, and Das, off his front foot, pulled it over mid-wicket. Delany, stationed in the deep, kept his eyes on the ball as he backtracked and caught it with an outstretched right hand. Knowing he was close to the boundary and losing momentum, he smartly threw the ball back into the air.

Delany fell to the ground, regained his balance, and moved forward to complete what should have been one of the catches of the season. But the towel got in the way.

The TV umpire reviewed the effort and ruled it a six after spotting that the towel tucked behind Delany’s back had brushed the boundary cushion at the moment of the catch. Since the towel counts as part of his equipment, the decision went in the batter’s favour — and Das survived a massive scare.

Earlier in the match, wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker's 32-ball 42 helped Ireland amass 170 for six at the end of 20 overs. Mahedi Hasan was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh as he ran through the middle-order, picking three wickets in a space of just 18 balls.

In reply, Parvez Hossain Emon ably assisted Das in a 40-run stand for the second wicket, before the captain waged a lone battle to level the series.