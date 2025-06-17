Travis Head 'broken' after WTC final loss, IPL teammate reveals chat with AUS star: ‘Spirit of the game really high’

South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder revealed chat with his IPL teammate and Australian star Travis Head after the World Test Championship final. The Proteas finally ended their 27-year long wait to win an ICC title with the World Test Championship final win over Australia at the Lord's, London. It marked South Africa’s first major cricket triumph, shedding their longstanding reputation for falling short at crucial moments in limited-overs competitions. Travis Head was dismissed cheaply on both innings against South Africa in WTC final.(AP)

Australia, which won the 2021-23 cycle, failed to retain its title, leaving its players heartbroken. Mulder revealed Head was one of them, though he congratulated his SRH teammate.

"Heady is one of the top blokes around and Patty is also a great guy. I actually spoke to him (Head) last night on the phone. He was chuffed for the way it went for us. Obviously he was broken that they didn't win, but I think overall, the spirit of the game was really as high or as good as it could be," Mulder told ICC.

It was Mulder who outfoxed Head cheaply in the second innings for just 7.

The Proteas all-rounder praised the Aussies for the way they conducted themselves after losing the WTC final.

"You think about the Aussies, you always think about them as being a little bit nasty at times, but I think these guys are true champions," Mulder added.

“Celebrations like I haven't had before…”: Wiaan Mulder

South Africa entered the match as underdogs and made a bold call by sending Australia in to bat after winning the toss on the opening day. The decision paid off as Kagiso Rabada led the attack with impressive figures of 5-51, helping bowl out the defending champions for 212.

South Africa fell short in their first innings, scoring just 138 and handing Australia a 74-run lead. Australia then stumbled to 73-7 before their lower order fought back, adding valuable runs to reach a total of 207 in their second innings.

With 24 wickets falling over the first two days, the pitch subsequently settled down — allowing South Africa to show patience and perseverance as they successfully chased down their target and secured a landmark triumph.

Mulder also opened up about the celebrations following their WTC final triumph, stating that the entire team is “super chuffed” with the win.

"It's been a very, very good couple of days. Celebrations like I haven't had before, so as a team I think we're super chuffed and no better place to do it than at the Home of Cricket," he added.