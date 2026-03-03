Travis Head hits back at claims of 'Australia don't take T20 seriously' after World Cup exit: 'More of a public opinion'

The T20 World Cup 2026 is reaching its business end, and we have the last four standing - South Africa, New Zealand, England and India. However, the biggest shock of the tournament came in the group stage when Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh, failed to advance to the Super 8s after losing to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in Group B. The aftermath of the development saw severe criticism directed at Australia, with several fans claiming that the 2021 champions probably prioritised the other two formats over the T20Is and went into the competition undercooked. Australia's Travis Head plays a shot. (AP)

However, Australia's opening batter Travis Head rejected all these claims on Tuesday, saying they're far from the truth, as the entire team was looking forward to the T20 World Cup and wanted to add another piece of silverware to their impressive trophy cabinet.

“The players' perspective and a team perspective, there's 100 per cent commitment to everything. There's no one format that plays bigger than any other. You're playing a World Cup we carve that out and we plan as best we can. I think it's probably more a public opinion that so many more people love Test cricket more than they love T20 cricket,” Head told reporters on Tuesday.

“A lot of people would draw long bows when Australian cricket teams don't win. We weren't good enough. So everyone can draw their own conclusions, but we know as a team we were fully committed,” he added.

Australia's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign went on a downward spiral even before the first ball was bowled, as Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were ruled out due to injuries. Skipper Mitchell Marsh then missed the first two games after sustaining an injury during the nets, and this led to Head filling in as the captain for the games against Ireland and Zimbabwe.

“We talk about it a lot, World Cups and tournament play. But normally, we have been pretty good at navigating through those situations. Some teams probably aren't as higher ranked as they could be and it's hard to navigate through that, it's challenging. You see, good teams miss all the time,” said Head.

“We were on that side of things where we weren't good enough at the right times, and we weren't able to get ourselves through into the Super Eights. Where I think naturally in World Cups gone past, we have hit a few roadblocks on the way, we have found a way through it and been able to problem solve on the go and found ourselves at the pointy end of the tournament. This year wasn't to be,” he added.

‘Unpredictability’ The Australian opening batter also said that T20 is a very unpredictable format where every team has a chance of winning on any given day, unlike Tests and ODIs.

“Sometimes T20 cricket can be, not luck of the draw, but you have got five days to win a Test match, and normally the best team wins. I think it comes down to sometimes a player can win it on their night in T20 cricket, so it's a bit more unpredictable,” he stated.

“It's why you see so many more unpredictable results and in the Test format why you probably see the same three or four teams around the mark in the Test World Championship and who competes for those trophies,” he concluded.

Later this month, Head will be seen in action for the SunRisers Hyderabad in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is all but certain to begin on March 28.