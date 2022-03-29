Home / Cricket / Travis Head leads Australia to easy win over Pakistan in first ODI
Travis Head leads Australia to easy win over Pakistan in first ODI

Australia's Travis Head celebrates after completing 50 runs during the first One Day International cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 11:59 PM IST
Reuters |

Australia's Travis Head marked his return to the one-day international side with a blistering century to help the visitors secure a comfortable 88-run victory over Pakistan in the first game of their three-match series in Lahore on Tuesday.

Opener Head, playing his first ODI since November 2018, struck 12 boundaries and three sixes in a 72-ball 101 that powered Australia to 313-7. Ben McDermott (55) was also among the runs as he notched up his maiden ODI fifty.

At one stage, Australia looked set for a bigger total but spinners Zahid Mahmood (2-59) and Khushdil Shah (1-50) dragged things back for Pakistan in the middle overs before a late flourish from Cameron Green (40 not out) pushed the Australians past 300.

In response, the hosts struggled for momentum on a slowish Gaddafi Stadium wicket despite a fine century from opener Imam-ul-Haq (103), who was removed by a Nathan Ellis yorker in the 39th over to swing the match in Australia's favour.

Head (2-35) capped off the perfect day with two wickets as he combined with fellow spinners Adam Zampa (4-38) and Mitchell Swepson (2-53) to further restrict Pakistan, who were bowled out for 225 in 45.2 overs.

The two sides will meet at the same venue for the second ODI on Thursday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
