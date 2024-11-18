Travis Head reacts to Rohit Sharma missing India vs Australia 1st Test due to fatherhood: '… Privileged life'

Captain Rohit Sharma will be one of India's big absentees as they begin their Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign in Perth on November 22. Rohit will remain in India following the birth of his second child, taking a paternity leave that will pave the way for Jasprit Bumrah to captain India in the first Test. Although a controversial decision in some circles, Australia star Travis Head spoke out in support of Rohit's decision, stating that it was a choice he would make himself. Travis Head supported Rohit Sharma's decision to take a paternity leave.(AFP/AP)

Head, who himself welcomed his second child earlier this month ahead of the Test series, said in an interview with RevSportz: "I 100 percent support that decision on Rohit, I'd do the same thing in the same situation. It's one of those big sacrifices as a cricketer, and we do live very privileged lives and we do get well looked after, but at the same time we miss important milestones, so I 100 percent support it."

Head, who is one of the most feared batters for India after his twin successes in the WTC and ODI World Cup finals in 2023 where his centuries helped Australia overcome India, was empathetic of the big decision Rohit had to make. "You don't get that time back. Hopefully, it goes well with him and hopefully we see him at some stage in this series, but I think he’s made the right call."

Rohit Sharma is likely to return in time for the second Test match of the series at the Adelaide Oval, with a nine-day gap between the scheduled conclusion of the Perth Test and the start of the second Test on 6th December.

India eyeing a repeat of 2020-21

Head pointed out that India will remain a big threat even without their captain. India succeeded on their tour of Australia in 2020-21 when Virat Kohli, then captain, took time off to return home for the birth of his child.

"If you go on history, you wouldn't rule out any Indian team. The last couple series we've played against them, they've had injuries and they've had doubts, people questioning them a fair bit," commented Head. "They rolled out some pretty good performances, so whoever they play is going to be a pretty strong team, I wouldn’t worry about that."

The form of Head could be a crucial element in the BGT, with the left-hander capable of single-handedly changing the tide of a game from his middle-order position with quick runs. India will hope their bowlers have better luck against Head than in the big games last year when the series begins at the Optus Stadium.