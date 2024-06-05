Travis Head teases Rohit Sharma and Co ahead of T20 World Cup: 'India wants some revenge at some point'

Premier batter Travis Head opened up on a potential India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 final and asserted that Rohit Sharma and Co. will be seeking revenge for the defeats in the last two ICC events final last year. Under Rohit's leadership, India came close to winning two ICC titles in 2023 - World Test Championship and ODI World Cup - but Australia broke their dreams by defeating them in the finals. Interestingly, on both occasions, Head smashed centuries for the Aussies to take them over the line with Player of the Match performances. Australia's Travis Head celebrates after scoring a century during the Cricket World Cup final match against India at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.(ICC)

Head suggested that it would be absolute box-office if the two teams meet each other once again in the final of the mega ICC event.

"It would be nice. It would be nice to be in the final. I think everyone in India would love that, especially considering what's happened in the last two finals. So, I'm sure India wants some revenge at some point. There would be good theatre around it if that were the case. Let's hope that we're in it, and let's hope you're in it, and we'll see what happens," Head told Times of India.

The left-handed batter smashed 163 runs in the first innings of WTC 2023 final, which took the game away from India. In the ODI WC final, he stood tall at Narendra Modi Stadium and smashed 137 runs* to take Australia over the line while chasing a 241-run target.

However, talking about the Indian team, Head pointed out India have quality players in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the batting department and called Jasprit Bumrah an outstanding bowler.

"India is in good hands. I think you could probably name four or five teams that are going to be in the mix. Playing an attacking brand of cricket is crucial for them. With Rohit and Virat, and their exceptional bowling led by star bowler Bumrah, who has also been outstanding in the IPL, their chances are high. Their chances are probably similar to the three or four other teams that are in contention," he added.

Meanwhile, the T20 trophy evaded Australia for the longest time, but the maiden title changed that in 2021. However, a year later, they failed to progress from the league stage on home soil.