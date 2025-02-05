Travis Head vs Steve Smith for Australia captaincy at Champions Trophy? Pat Cummins' injury fresh blow for world champs

Australia’s Champions Trophy campaign has suffered a major blow, with captain Pat Cummins "heavily unlikely" to feature due to an ongoing ankle issue. Coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that Steven Smith and Travis Head are the frontrunners to lead the side in Cummins’ absence, while fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is also in doubt as he battles fitness concerns. Steve Smith (L) or Travis Head could lead Australia in Champions Trophy, should Pat Cummins remain unavailable(Files)

"Pat Cummins hasn't been able to resume any type of bowling so he's heavily unlikely, so that would mean that we do need a captain," McDonald told SEN.

"Steve Smith and Travis Head are the two that we've been having conversations with while we've been building out that Champions Trophy team along with Pat back home. They'll be the two that we look at for that leadership post.

"They're the two obvious ones. Steve has done a great job here in the [first] Test match. He's done some good work in one-day international cricket across the journey as well. So it's between those two.

"But, as I said, Patty is hugely unlikely, which is a bit of shame, and we've also got Josh Hazlewood, who is battling [to be fit] at the moment. So that medical information will land over the next couple of days and we'll be able to shore that up and let everyone know the direction."

Cummins had already missed the Test tour of Sri Lanka due to the birth of his second child, but his ankle issue – aggravated after a heavy workload in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy – has further delayed his return. Hazlewood, meanwhile, is recovering from a hip injury after previously dealing with side and calf issues that kept him out of multiple Tests against India and the Sri Lanka tour.

Injury woes continue for Australia

The squad has already been hit hard by injuries, with Mitchell Marsh ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a back issue. While he is unlikely to play the remainder of the domestic season, there remains a chance he could feature in the IPL for Lucknow Super Giants.

Australia is yet to name a replacement for Marsh, but McDonald has hinted that Beau Webster – who recently made an impressive Test debut – could be a contender.

Australia already have Aaron Hardie and Marcus Stoinis in the squad, but both are carrying injury concerns. Hardie is only just returning to bowling after quad issues, while Stoinis has suffered hamstring tightness during the SA20.

With Cummins unlikely, opportunities have opened up for Sean Abbott and Spencer Johnson. Abbott, who was initially left out of the Champions Trophy squad, is now in contention for a recall, while Johnson was already set to fly to Sri Lanka as an ODI squad backup.