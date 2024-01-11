Trott throws down the gauntlet: Afghanistan's secret plans to stop India's 'world-class' Kohli-Rohit machine

Considering how Afghanistan performed at the 2023 World Cup, India would be shooting themselves in the foot if they take their opponents lightly. India's last T20I series before the World Cup starts in a few hours' time and is marked by the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. And even though the opening ODI in Mohali will not feature Kohli, who is out due to personal reasons, Rohit will be the man in focus as he returns to play his first T20I for India in 14 months. India captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the first T20I(PTI)

Rohit last featured in India's semi-final defeat to England at the 2022 T20 World Cup, and while the last one year of his went into preparing for the ODI World Cup, the India captain would want to repeat his form in T20Is. Rohit's electric start in almost every India game at the World Cup set the template for their 10 straight wins and a similar approach can make him the perfect fit at the top.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Rohit couldn't have asked for a better team to make his T20I team than Afghanistan. The last time he played a game against them – the World Cup – Rohit smacked a century. But Afghanistan are ready for anything India have to throw at them, reckons coach Jonathan Trott. The former England batter says Afghanistan have their wherewithal in place to tackle the threat posed by the returning duo of Kohli and Rohit.

"Any side that India selects is strong. Add to it the likes of Rohit and Virat and they have been world-class players for a while. We are fortunate enough to have players who have played quite a lot of cricket against them in the IPL. The other guys have watched them on TV, so there will definitely be some plans for them," Trott said on the eve of the 1st ODI.

"It's about executing those plans and making sure that on the day we are ready to do that. We need to be better in all three facets of the game. We need to win those key moments under pressure. That's what today's practice is all about, so that players are ready to perform whenever they get the opportunity to make an impact in a game."

How Rashid Khan's absence will impact Afghanistan

Afghanistan will surely miss having the services of ace spinner, Rashid Khan, who is out recovering from a back surgery, but Trott is confident his absence opens the doors for others to impress. Afghanistan impressed in the World Cup with their spinner and even though the Mohali surface has historically never aided spin, expect them to unleash Mujeeb ur Rahman and Qais Ahmad on the formidable Indian batting line-up.

"I believe, with Rashid out of the side, it's a good opportunity for other players to come in and step up and become household names like he is. Obviously, we are going to miss a player like Rashid, his leadership and the overall package he brings to the side. But it'll be good to see who is going to stand up and take responsibility and pressure, just a couple of months after the World Cup," added the coach.