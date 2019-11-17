e-paper
Trying to dismiss his brother, Australia spinner Ashton Agar suffers freak injury in Marsh Cup - Watch

Ashton ran around to take a catch off his younger sibling Wes Agar at mid-on, but slipped and copped the ball right between his eyes.

cricket Updated: Nov 17, 2019 16:45 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Adelaide
Ashton Agar gets bloodied during Marsh Cup.
Ashton Agar gets bloodied during Marsh Cup.(Twitter)
         

Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar on Sunday suffered a laceration to the bridge of his nose in Western Australias Marsh One-Day Cup game against South Australia. Ashton Agar grassed a catch hit by his own brother Wes at the Karen Rolton Oval here, according to a www.cricket.com.au report.

Ashton ran around to take a catch off his younger sibling Wes Agar at mid-on, but slipped and copped the ball right between his eyes, the report said.

There was blood on Ashton’s face and teammate Jhye Richardson signaled for medical assistance right away as Wes ran over to check on his brother’s well-being.

 

Wes Agar later said the incident shook him, but was relieved after speaking to his brother.

“He slipped over and the ball hit his glasses and the glasses split him open,” said the 22-year-old fast bowler as quoted by www.cricket.com.au.

“The doctor wanted to stitch him up, but he just got engaged so he said he’ll leave it to a plastic surgeon.

“I was pretty rattled ... It looked really bad. I was just worrying about his health. I wasn’t thinking about anything else, I just ran out of my crease to go to see him.

“I didn’t feel great, but thankfully he’s okay.”

