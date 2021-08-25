Twitter can't keep calm after James Anderson gets KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli early on Day 1 at Headingley

Twitter could not keep calm after James Anderson ran through India’s top-order after Virat Kohli opted to bat first on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley in Leeds. Anderson accounted for KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli to leave India reeling on Wednesday.

India’s only centurion of the series so far, Rahul was dismissed in the fourth ball of the first over of the Test match by Anderson. It was a well-pitched up delivery outside off stump, which Rahul perhaps left alone nine out of ten times but, on this occasion, he went for a forceful drive and got the outside edge.

Cheteshwar Pujara (1) had the same fate as he also followed a delivery outside off and India was rocked early, being reduced to 4/2 in the fifth over.

India vs England 3rd Test live score

Anderson then got the Indian captain out in the 11th over. Kohli, who had left his ball well till that point, tried to play a check-drive but got the outside edge to England keeper Jos Buttler.

Here’s how Twitter reacted after Anderson removed Rahul, Pujara and Kohli early

Anderson gets Kohli too nicking behind. We are seeing one of the great opening spells in modern cricket. What a crisis India find themselves in after the rousing win at Lord’s! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 25, 2021

Jimmy Anderson is the best seam/swing bowler that’s ever lived. Not even close. #ENGvIND — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 25, 2021

Partisan or not, watch some great cricket. Jimmy Anderson on the rampage. Nothing short, on the body or angry. Just a length forcing batsmen to play in corridor of uncertainty. A master’s calm revenge. Doing just the simple stuff where he’s the world’s best..#IndvsEng — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) August 25, 2021

England must dread life after Anderson. At a different level. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 25, 2021





Anderson joined Australia spinner Nathan Lyon in dismissing India skipper Virat Kohli for the maximum number of times in Test cricket. Both Anderson and Lyon have now dismissed Kohli seven times in Test cricket.

Anderson had got Kohli out for a golden duck in the first Test at Nottingham.

India still have left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the team and Kohli, asked about the decision to again omit Ashwin, said: "We thought about it, but the pressure of the extra seamer in English conditions is always very, very handy.

"Jadeja will come into this game more than the last Test match. The pitch is going to offer him much more than it did in the first two games."

Meanwhile, England fast bowler Craig Overton returned to Test side for the first time in two years as he saw off a challenge from the uncapped Saqib Mahmood for the last place in the hosts' team.

The Somerset paceman last played Test cricket during the 2019 Ashes but has been recalled in place of the injured Mark Wood, with the Durham quick joining a growing list of sidelined England bowlers that includes Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Olly Stone, with all-rounder Ben Stokes currently out of action while he takes a break for mental health issues.

There was also a recall for batsman Dawid Malan at number three on his Yorkshire home ground, with Haseeb Hameed promoted to open in place of the dropped Dom Sibley.