Live

India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Sharma, Rahane toil as Anderson triple rocks India

India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Score, Day 1: After dismissing KL Rahul for a duck and Cheteshwar Pujara for one, James Anderson also got the better of Virat Kohli. Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 from Leeds, Headingley.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 25, 2021 04:54 PM IST

India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Score, Day 1: India opener KL Rahul was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the first over of the Test. James Anderson claimed his first wicket of the game. He then picked up his second three overs later as Cheteshwar Pujara fell for just 1. Anderson continued his onslaught as he enjoyed claiming Virat Kohli's wicket. Ajinkya Rahane has joined Rohit Sharma.


Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1:

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 25, 2021 04:54 PM IST

    1 from Ali's first over.

    Rahane punches through covers off the back foot for a single off the last ball of the over as Ali concedes just the solitary run in his first over.

    IND 32/3(17)

  • AUG 25, 2021 04:51 PM IST

    Moeen Ali introduced

    So, Joe Root has finally decided to give Anderson a bit of rest. Off-spinner Moeen Ali will now operate in place of Anderson.

  • AUG 25, 2021 04:48 PM IST

    India in deep trouble

    APPEAL AND TURNED DOWN! Sam Curran's delivery jags back in sharply after pitching in the middle-line stump. The Englishmen go up but the umpire turns down the appeal.

    IND 31/3 after 16 overs.

  • AUG 25, 2021 04:47 PM IST

    Anderson with another maiden

    He's almost 40, is James Anderson, but the way he is bowling today, even Root is tempted to keep him going. He has now bowled eight in his first spell. Will he come back for a ninth?

  • AUG 25, 2021 04:37 PM IST

    Anderson's pep talk at drinks break

    During the drinks break, James Anderson was seen giving a pep talk to the team. The advantage of having a senior player and one who is absolutely on song.

    His seventh over yields four runs as India pick up another set of four leg-byes off Rohit Sharma's pads

  • AUG 25, 2021 04:33 PM IST

    THE FIRST HOUR TO ENGLAND

    Without a shred of a doubt, the first hour of Day 1 of the third Test belongs to England, and in particular James Anderson. It has been a treat to watch the master at work and the way he has controlled his line and length is pure education.

    3/6 (6)....Anderson's figures so far

  • AUG 25, 2021 04:31 PM IST

    FOUR! NO FUSS THERE...

    NO NEED TO RUN! A half-volley from Curran. Sharma presents the full face of the bat with the drive. The ball fizzes past the mid-off fielder to the long-off boundary for his first boundary of the day.

    After the first hour, players will now take drinks

  • AUG 25, 2021 04:29 PM IST

    Ajinkya Rahane walks in next

    Rohit Sharma, who is currently batting on 4(37), has a new partner in Ajinkya Rahane.

    What a start this has been for England. The uncertainty of the wobble-seam gets the better of another Indian batsman. Anderson pitches it on length and the ball nips away just that little bit. Kohli went for a checked drive with hard hands but could only manage to edge the ball to Buttler, who has now bagged his third catch.

  • AUG 25, 2021 04:23 PM IST

    OUT KOHLI FALLS TO ANDERSON

    OUT! Virat Kohli edges the ball to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and James Anderson has picked up his third wicket of the innings. ENGLAND IN TOTAL COMMAND and isn't Anderson happy. Lets out a huge roar as Kohli departs for 7 off 17 balls.

    IND 21/3 (10.5)

  • AUG 25, 2021 04:16 PM IST

    Sam Curran introduced

    Root makes his first bowling change of the day. Sam Curran is introduced in place of Robinson.

    BEATEN! Coming from over the wicket, he beats Rohit's outside edge. It nipped back in every so slightly after pithing but held its line. Beautiful!

    Starts with a maiden

  • AUG 25, 2021 04:10 PM IST

    FOUR FROM KOHLI!

    FOUR! First boundary of the day comes off Virat Kohli's bat as a thick inside edge runs down to the fine-leg boundary. Robinson's delivery swirled back in sharply and Kohli got his bat down just in the nick of time to nick the ball for four.

    IND 17/2 (8)

  • AUG 25, 2021 04:08 PM IST

    James as his best so far

    The sun is out and India are doing what they wanted to do after winning the toss but it is the home side which is currently in control, thanks to James Anderson's start. He has come in with clear plans and is executing them even better. He has not given any breathing space to the batsmen

  • AUG 25, 2021 04:04 PM IST

    Four leg-byes

    Robinson strays down the leg side as the ball clips Rohit Sharma's pads before running down to the fine-leg boundary for 4.

    IND 8/2 after 6 overs

  • AUG 25, 2021 03:57 PM IST

    Virat Kohli walks in next

    Virat Kohli, the new man in, negotiates the first five deliveries.

    THIS HAS BEEN A MASTERCLASS SO FAR FROM ANDERSON! He finishes the over with a massive round of applause.

    IND 4/2 (5)

  • AUG 25, 2021 03:56 PM IST

    OUT

    EDGED AND TAKE! GONE! Cheteshwar Pujara has nicked one to Jos Buttler. James Anderson has been so, so, so good today. The wide angle does the trick. After a flurry of inswingers, Anderson gets one to move away from the off-stump line. Just one of the those balls Pujara just had to play at. He is gone for 1.

    IND 4/2 (4.1).

  • AUG 25, 2021 03:52 PM IST

    Pujara off the mark

    Pujara, this time, needs only 8 balls to get off the mark as he picks a single in the fine leg area.

    There was a massive LBW appeal by Robinson and Co. against Rohit on the last ball of the innings but the umpire turns it down. Root gave it a thought before deciding against using their first review.

    IND 4/1 (4)

  • AUG 25, 2021 03:44 PM IST

    Anderson's first over

    The first ball of the over was out-swinger on the length that Rohit Sharma bunted past point for a single.

    The next three deliveries to Rahul were all nipping back in to the batsman from the back of length.

    The fifth delivery, then, was an outswinger which was fuller in length. Anderson threw the bait and Rahul fell for it. Perhaps, it was his form that compelled him to go for the drive earlier on.

    The sixth ball of the first over, first to Pujara, was a sharp inswinger.

    A brilliant first over from England's all-time great. You don't often see him bringing the ball back into right-handers earlier on but now that we know, it was a great plan.

  • AUG 25, 2021 03:38 PM IST

    Robbinson from the other end

    As expected, pacer Ollie Robinson is sharing the new ball with James Anderson.

    He was impressive in the first but had a luke-warm second game.


  • AUG 25, 2021 03:37 PM IST

    Cheteshwar Pujara walks in next

    Pujara blocks the first ball. After the first over, India are 1/1.

  • AUG 25, 2021 03:35 PM IST

    OUT!

    KL Rahul nicks Anderson's fifth delivery of the first over to Jos Buttler and he walks back with a nought against his name. What a start for England! Full and outside off. Rahul leans into the drive but ends up edging to the keeper

  • AUG 25, 2021 03:31 PM IST

    Here we go

    Rohit Sharma will take first strike. KL Rahul at the other end.

    James Anderson with the first over.

  • AUG 25, 2021 03:26 PM IST

    National anthems time

    Teams lineup for the national anthems.

    India's first followed by England's.

  • AUG 25, 2021 03:25 PM IST

    Why no Ashwin? Kohli would have definitely looked at this stat

    Going by the nature of the wickets at Headingley, it is clear that they don't really deteriorate towards the end of the match. This is why, since 2015:

    In the 5 matches played, 139 wickets have been picked by pacers to 26 scalps by spinners.

    Pacers have average: 26.79 and spinners have average: 38

  • AUG 25, 2021 03:15 PM IST

    Joe Root at the toss

    There's a bit of cloud cover and it's tacky, and it'll get better and better for batting eventually. Quite happy to lose the toss. Malan comes in for Sibley and Overton comes in for Wood. Overton was picked on the conditions. Saqib was great in the white-ball format, but Overton continuously performs in county cricket so we've picked him, even though it was a difficult choice to make. We need our openers to get us to a good start. It's one of the hardest things to open in England, as Virat said, and the openers have the temperament to get us off to a good start.

  • AUG 25, 2021 03:14 PM IST

    Virat Kohli at the toss

    It's a surprise I've won (the toss). We're batting first. Looks firm and without grass and runs on the board will set this up. We're going in with the same XI. We thought about getting Ashwin in, and the pressure of the extra seamer in these conditions is crucial. Jadeja will bowl a lot more overs because the conditions are suited to him. You can lay down markers and a culture, but it's upto the boys to take it up and win from pressure situations. It's all about handling pressure at the highest level. It's the toughest place to bat for the openers, and KL and Rohit have done a good job. Hopefully they can continue. About my batting, I'll try to make an impact for the team with the bat. I believe in my process and sometimes it doesn't really come off on the field, but I'm more concerned about how much of an impact I have on the team's performance.

  • AUG 25, 2021 03:08 PM IST

    Two changes for England

    England have made a couple of changes.

    Dawid Malan replaces Dom Sibley, He averages 56 in FC cricket

    Craig Overton replaces the injured Mark Wood

  • AUG 25, 2021 03:06 PM IST

    England Playing XI for 3rd Test

    Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

  • AUG 25, 2021 03:04 PM IST

    India Playing XI for 3rd Test

    Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

  • AUG 25, 2021 03:03 PM IST

    India unchanged

    No R Ashwin for India, they have gone in with an unchanged XI. England are playing Dawind Malan and Craig Overton.

  • AUG 25, 2021 03:01 PM IST

    Toss Update

    India captain Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bat first.

  • AUG 25, 2021 03:00 PM IST

    First look at Headingley pitch

    It does look a lot browner than what we have got in this series so far. Does that mean Ashwin will get a game?

  • AUG 25, 2021 02:53 PM IST

    India's pace attack holds the key

    Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami have been brilliant in this series so far. And then they have Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav waiting in the wings. This Indian pace attack is once in a generation and they will once again have a key role to play in this Test match.

  • AUG 25, 2021 02:45 PM IST

    All set for the IND vs ENG 3rd Test

  • AUG 25, 2021 02:41 PM IST

    Headingley weather update

    A Test match in England can never be complete without discussing the weather. As far as weather forecasts are concerned, the chances of rain today in Headingley are slim, it will be cloudy but rain is unlikely but then again, don't believe us, don't believe any weather predictions in England.

  • AUG 25, 2021 02:35 PM IST

    Question marks over Pujara

    There is real no reason why India should make a change to their playing XI after the powerpacked performance at Lord's but that doesn't mean there are no causes for concern for the Kohli-led side. Pujara and Rahane are yet to find their best touch. The due did put together an all-important century stand in India's second innings in the previous Test but Pujara still continuous to under the spot light. It will be interesting to see if India go with Hanuma Vihari but chances of that are quite slim.

  • AUG 25, 2021 02:26 PM IST

    Will Ashwin get a game?

    We've been asking this question since the start of the series and guess what nothing has changed even before the start of the third one. The fan within desperately wants to the world's best spinner in the Indian XI but the conditions and the success of the four seamers makes one skeptical. Headingley is expected to be drier than the previous two venues, which means chances of seeing Ashwin is relatively higher but relative is the keyword here.

  • AUG 25, 2021 02:19 PM IST

    England certain to make at least two changes

    England are certain to make two changes today. Opener Dom Sibley was axed from the squad following his prolonged dry run at the top of the order. He will be replaced by left-hander Dawid Malan, who is making a comeback to the Test side after more than two years. Haseeb Hamid and Rory Burns are likely to open for England with Malan coming at No.3. The biggest headache for them, however, will be selecting the injured Mark Wood's replacement. It will be toss-up between Craig Overton and Saqib Mahmood.

  • AUG 25, 2021 02:15 PM IST

    England down but not out

    England's top-order is not scoring. The middle-order heavily dependent on captain Joe Root. The seamers apart from James Anderson, don't look that threatening and to top it all, they lost the second Test from a winning position and also lost seamer Mark Wood due to a shoulder injury. Things may look a bit gloomy on the surface for the hosts but they have enough firepower to turn things around.

  • AUG 25, 2021 02:07 PM IST

    India on a high

    India registered a victory that is sure to find its way in the history of Indian cricket at Lord's. Till the first 30 minutes of Day 5 it was England who were favourites to win the second Test but India staged a remarkable turn around holding the hand of their lower-order and then the four-pronged seam attack to win the match by 151 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. They will be high on confidence when they take on England today in the third Test at Headingley.

  • AUG 25, 2021 10:52 AM IST

    India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 1 of the third Test between India and England. Can Virat Kohli and co. get off to a bright start riding high on Lord's success?

india vs england
Story Saved
