Twitter flooded with hilarious comments on Virat Kohli's reaction after getting clean bowled by Moeen Ali
Twitter was flooded with memes and hilarious comments on India captain Virat Kohli’s expressions after he was clean bowled by England off-spinner Moeen in the second Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Kohli was castled for a duck by Moeen Ali, who came into the England XI for this Test replacing Dom Bess in the first session of Day 1. The mode of dismissal was an off-spinner’s delight. It was tossed up wide by Moeen. Kohli went for an expansive drive too early in his innings and the ball spun through the gap between his bat and pad and clipped the bails.
While Moeen’s delivery brought back memories of Sachin Tendulkar’s dismissal against former England captain Michael Vaughan, Twitter was more amused by Kohli’s reaction that followed.
The India captain stood in disbelief and also asked non-striker Rohit Sharma whether it had actually hit the stumps. As it turned out, the on-field umpires sent it upstairs and he ruled in favour of England after replays confirmed that the ball had clipped the bails.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Kohli’s reaction after getting bowled by Moeen Ali
This was also the first instance of a spinner getting Virat Kohli for a duck in Test cricket.
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was the star of the day for India. Opening the batting after Kohli opted to bat first, Rohit slammed his seventh Test ton in quick time. The dashing right-hander hit 18 fours and two sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 69.70 before getting dismissed for 161 while attempting a slog sweep against left-arm spinner Jack Leach.
India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was the next best scorer with an impressive 67. But his dismissal almost immediately after Rohit’s one brought England back in the game in the final session.
Ravichandran Ashwin too was dismissed cheaply (13) by England captain Joe Root.
Rishabh Pant, however, stood firm to take India to stumps. Pant was unbeaten on 33 off 56 balls with debutant Axar Patel (5* off 7) for company as ended Day 1 at 300 for six.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India in command after Day 1 as batsmen respond in style
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli has this great sense of confidence that he cannot get out: Manjrekar
- India vs England: Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar weighed in on Virat Kohli's wicket, saying the India captain has a strange self-belief/confidence that 'he cannot get out'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1: Pant, Axar take India to 300/6 at stumps
Twitter flooded with hilarious comments on Kohli's reaction after getting bowled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Root fumes after third umpire Anil Chaudhary's DRS gaffe concerning Rahane
- India vs England: England captain Joe Root was seemingly very miffed after third umpire Anil Chaudhary committed an error during a DRS call regarding Ajinkya Rahane.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'That's what he has done': Gavaskar names 'reliable player in crisis for India'
- India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar pointed out the improvement in the player's batting and explained the reason on why the batsman is India's most reliable man in a crisis situation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ruturaj to lead Maharashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Kohli wicket, Vaughan recalls strikingly similar dismissal of Tendulkar
- India vs England: Michael Vaughan had fashioned a similar dismissal, bowling Sachin Tendulkar through the gate in a Test match, and as evident through this tweet, Moeen Ali’s wicket of Virat Kohli made the former England captain’s memory come rushing back.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moeen Ali dismisses Kohli for a duck, becomes first spinner to do so in Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘A really poor leave’: Butcher, Gavaskar react after Gill’s maiden Test duck
- India vs England: Mark Butcher and Sunil Gavaskar dissected Gill’s dismissal with the England captain terming Gill’s shot selection of leaving the ball ‘poor’.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gavaskar explains why first session of 2nd Test went to England
- India vs England: The loss of three top order wickets meant former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar felt that it was England who had won the first session of play.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Butcher compares Kohli with WG Grace after India captain is clean bowled
- Kohli, who came out to bat after the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket, attempted a drive but couldn't reach the pitch of the ball as it bounced way outside the off stump. The ball then made its way through the gate between bat and pad and clipped the the bails.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11th Test duck for Kohli, India skipper stunned after being bowled through gate
- India vs England: The duck was Kohli's 11th in Test matches, seventh as captain, next only to MS Dhoni, who has the maximum number of ducks registered by an India captain in Tests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC elite panel umpires Gough, Illingworth to officiate in PSL 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox